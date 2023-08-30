Pakistan will face Nepal in the first game of Asia Cup 2023 at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
Pakistan have announced their playing XI for the Asia Cup 2023 opener against Nepal which will be played on 30 August at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The hosts have opted for a batting-heavy lineup, but have also included three pacers and three spin-bowling all-rounders.
Skipper Babar Azam has opted to make a few changes to the side that played in the final ODI against Afghanistan recently in Colombo.
Iftikhar Ahmed has been picked as a middle-order batter with Saud Shakeel dropping out. Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf are the three pacers with Mohammad Wasim on the bench.
Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Agha are the three spin-bowling all-rounders.
The top four — Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Mohammad Rizwan — have a familiar look.
Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.
