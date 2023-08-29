The 16th edition of the Asia Cup will kickstart on 30 August. Though Pakistan retain the hosting rights of the tournament, quite a few games including the final are set to take place in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan will take on Nepal in the opening match at Multan International Cricket Stadium. Sri Lanka are the currently the defending champions. Before the first match of the tournament, an opening ceremony will take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium, promising fans an extravagant spectacle. Below are the live streaming details for the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony.

When is the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony taking place?

The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will happen on 30 August, Wednesday just before the match. The first match will start at 3 PM IST.

Where will the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony take place?

The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony is slated to be held at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan, Pakistan.

Who will perform at the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony?

The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will see performances from artists like AR Rahman and Atif Aslam. There will also be traditional Asian music and dance performances which will then be followed by a fireworks display.

Where will the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony be broadcast live in India?

The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will be broadcasted live on television in India on Star Sports.

Where will the live streaming of Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony be available in India?

The live streaming of Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will be on Hotstar in India.

How have teams be grouped in Asia Cup 2023?

Group A will consist of India, Nepal and Pakistan. Meanwhile, Group B will have Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

What is the schedule for group stage in Asia Cup 2023?

Here is group stage schedule for Asia Cup 2023:

Pakistan vs Nepal, 3 PM IST, 30 August

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 3 PM IST, 31 August

Pakistan vs India, 3 PM IST, 2 September

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3 PM IST, 3 September

India vs Nepal, 3 PM IST, 4 September

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, 3 PM IST, 5 September