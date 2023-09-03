Ishan Kishan starred with the bat for India against Pakistan in their Asia Cup group match on Saturday, and his knock of 82 has given the selectors a huge headache, reckons former India batter Robin Uthappa.

Kishan performed well under pressure to take India to 266 from a total of 66/4. His knock also involved a 138-run partnership with Hardik Pandya for the fifth wicket.

Kishan, who largely plays as a top-order batter, batted this time at number five, the first time he has done so in ODIs.

“The biggest plus point that Ishan Kishan has is that he plays good cricketing shots, when he looks to hold shape, he plays exceptionally well. One of his other strengths is to throw the kitchen sink at it. He has got a lot of power,” said Uthappa on ESPNCricinfo.

“He goes out and plays good shots and when the innings progresses he hits those big shots and that’s what he did today as well. He likes to take on the spinners, and that is what he did today. If he continues to do that he will create huge headache in the selectors minds once KL Rahul is fit,” Uthappa added.

Wasim Jaffer, another former India cricketer, was pleased with the way Kishan handled the Pakistani spinners.

“Ishan Kishan’s timing from the get go was spot on. He came in four wickets down and even in the balls that he defended, he looked in very good position. He took on the spinners – not his strongest forte – but he played the spinners really well,” Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo.

“It is nice to see him batting well in the position that he is not used to and it is a good headache for the selectors when KL Rahul gets fit,” he added.

The much-anticipated match, however, was abandoned due to rain in Pallekele, with both India and Pakistan taking away a point each. India next play Nepal on Monday.