The 16th edition of the Asia Cup is set to commence on 30 August. The continental showpiece will be held in a hybrid format, with matches being played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. India will play all matches in Sri Lanka.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are placed in the same group and are scheduled to face each other on 2 September. If both teams advance to the Super Fours stage, they will clash once more on 10 September.

This edition of the Asia Cup will return to the 50-over format, as the teams seek to finetune their preparations for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Here’s a breakdown of key statistics ahead of the tournament:

Most titles:

Out of the 13 editions played in the ODI format, India have secured six titles (1984, 1988, 1991, 1995, 2010, and 2018), making them the frontrunners. Sri Lanka follow with five trophies.

ODI dominance in Asia Cup:

Having played 49 ODI matches in the Asia Cup, India have emerged victorious in 31, making them the second-most successful team. They faced one washout and tied a match against Afghanistan in 2018. Sri Lanka lead with 34 wins out of 50 matches.

Top performers for India:

Sachin Tendulkar tops the batting charts with 971 runs in the tournament. Following him are Rohit Sharma with 745 runs, MS Dhoni with 648 runs, and Virat Kohli with 613 runs. Kohli stands out with three centuries, the highest by any Indian batter. In terms of wickets, Irfan Pathan leads with 22 wickets in 12 matches, closely followed by Ravindra Jadeja with 19 wickets.

India’s performance in T20 Asia Cup:

The T20 format of the Asia Cup has been held twice, in 2016 and 2022. India clinched the title in 2016, while Sri Lanka secured it last year. India boast the most victories in the T20 version with eight wins out of 10 matches. Sri Lanka are second with six wins, and Pakistan follow with five.

Top performers in T20 Asia Cup:

Virat Kohli leads in this category, having scored 429 runs in 10 matches at an average of 85.80, including three fifties and a century. Rohit Sharma secures second place with 271 runs at a strike rate of 141.14. In the bowling department, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken 13 wickets in six games, while Hardik Pandya claims 11 scalps.