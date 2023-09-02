India will have to get the key wicket of Babar Azam early if they are to keep Pakistan quiet in their Asia Cup group match on Saturday, reckons AB de Villiers.

Azam was in fine form in Pakistan’s opening Asia Cup match against Nepal recently, with his knock of 151 helping the Men in Green register a thumping 238-run win.

The much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash takes place in Pallekele on Saturday.

Azam has scored 158 runs from five ODI matches against India, at an average of 31.60.

“I love talking about Babar Azam because he is one of the best players we have ever seen play this game and not just now. He is a huge rock in the Pakistan batting order. If India wants to keep Pakistan quiet, this is the guy to dismiss early because he keeps the batting lineup together and acts as a glue in the Pakistan middle-order,” De Villiers said.

De Villiers called Babar Azam a “fantastic” player across formats, who has hurt the opposition bowling attack.

“I met him first when he [Babar] was very young but quickly realized that this guy is here to stay. He has hurt bowling attacks all around the world and in all formats. He is a fantastic player and Pakistan need him in form for the Asia Cup and most importantly, for the World Cup,” the 39-year-old added.

Should India and Pakistan qualify for the Super Fours of the Asia Cup, they could meet again on 10 September in Colombo, and could also meet for the third time in less than a month if they qualify for the Asia Cup final on 17 September.

The two teams will meet in the ODI World Cup league match on 14 October at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.