The upcoming India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2023 is expected to be very much a battle between Men in Blue Batters and Men in Green bowlers. While India boast a number of star batters including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Pakistan’s bowling attack consists of top pacers like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Shaheen in particular is seen as a major threat with left-arm fast bowling and the ability to swing the ball both ways.

In the match between the arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup 2021, Afridi dismissed India’s top three including Rohit, KL Rahul and Kohli as the Men in Blue suffered their first defeat to Pakistan in a World Cup game.

Former Australia opener and batting great Matthew Hayden has advised India to bat conservatively against Shaheen as he recalled the inswinger that trapped Rohit in front of the stumps for a duck in the first over in the 2021 match.

“You’ve got to be conservative against Shaheen Afridi,” Hayden said on Star Sports.

“Remember back to the World Cup more recently; Shaheen was able to take early wickets. We’ll never forget that ball that he bowled to Captain Rohit Sharma. “If it’s swinging, look to play out those first three overs,” he added.

Hayden also added that the India vs Pakistan is “one of the spiciest competitions on the planet” and that the Indian batters will have to be wary of bounce at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

“Well, I can tell you this is one of the spiciest competitions on the planet. We’ve got Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem. Three very different types of bowlers and unique bowlers which require unique plans from Team India.” he said.

“Firstly, the conditions here in Kandy tend to have quite a lot of bounce, so you’ve got to watch that out, especially Haris Rauf. He’ll want to really hustle in and hit the top of off stump,” Hayden added.