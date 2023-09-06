Pakistan were 15/0 after five overs in the run-chase against Bangladesh when one of the floodlights inside the stadium went off.
The Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match between Pakistan and Bangladesh on Wednesday had to be stopped in between due to a floodlight failure at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Pakistan were 15/0 after five overs in the run-chase against Bangladesh when one of the floodlights inside the stadium went off. As a result, the players were forced walk back to the pavilion briefly, and it wasn’t until 15 minutes when play resumed after the restoration of the floodlights.
Pakistan openers Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman had a talk with the umpires regarding the issue, but the reason for the floodlight going off is still unknown.
Earlier, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf shared seven wickets between them as Pakistan restricted Bangladesh to 193. Barring Shakib Al Hasan (53) and Mushfiqur Rahim 64), none of the other batters could really get going. The duo shared 100 runs for the fifth wicket.
At the time of writing this report, Pakistan were 122/2 in 26.3 overs, with Imam-ul-Haq (57*) and Mohammad Rizwan (25*) unbeaten.
