Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will square off on 2 September in the Asia Cup and there seems to be a possibility of both sides coming face to face two more times during just 19 days: The Super Fours and perhaps the final on 17 September.

The schedule for the 2023 Asia Cup was announced on Wednesday evening and the chances of getting to see India vs Pakistan thrice have already created quite a buzz on social media, however, India head coach Rahul Dravid wants to take one match at a time and not indulge in making too much of the possibilities.

Asia Cup: How India and Pakistan can play against each other three times

“The schedule is out. You have to qualify for the Super Fours to play Pakistan three times. One step at a time, I don’t believe in counting my chickens too much,” Dravid told reporters in a video posted by the BCCI.

“I know we are going to play Pakistan and Nepal in the first two games, so we need to focus on that. We need to win those games and see where the tournament goes. If we get the opportunity to play them three times, it’s fantastic. That would mean we reach the final of the tournament and hopefully, Pakistan do too.

“It would be a great contest, and we certainly want to play right up to the final and win it. But we need to take the first two steps to do that,” Dravid said.

Earlier last year, the Asia Cup was played in the T20 format as it was followed by a T20 World Cup later in the year. However, as the ODI World Cup will follow the Asia Cup, it will be played in the 50-over format in 2023.

Last year, India were knocked out in the Super Four after losing to Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka won the cup eventually.