Litton Das will not be taking any part in the Asia Cup 2023 due to a viral fever and he has been replaced by Anamul Haque. Like Litton, Anamul Haque is also an opener who can keep wickets.

“He [Anamul] has been in the runs in domestic cricket and we have continued to monitor him in the Bangladesh Tigers programme. He was always in our consideration,” Bangladesh chief selector Minhajul Abedin said.

“Due to Litton’s unavailability, we needed a top-order batter who could keep wicket and Anamul got the nod.”

Anamul last played for Bangladesh in December 202 in an ODI against India. He has so far scored 1254 runs at an average of 30.58 in 44 ODIs including five fifties and three centuries.

Litton’s absence would leave a big hole in Bangladesh as wicketkeeper-batter has been the team’s highest run-getter in ODIs since 2022. Since the start of 2022, he has scored 878 runs at an average of 41.80 in 25 innings.

Bangladesh start their Asia Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on 31 August in Pallekele.