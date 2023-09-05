Najmul Hossain Shanto has been ruled out of the remainder of the Asia Cup with a hamstring injury and faces a race against time to be fit for the World Cup. The development comes hours after Litton Das was declared fit to be part of the country’s squad in the continental tournament.

Shanto is the leading scorer at the Asia Cup with 89 and 104 runs against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan respectively to steer Bangladesh into the Super 4 stage.

Najmul complained of discomfort in his left hamstring during his innings against Afghanistan in Lahore on Sunday, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said.

“The player had complained of hamstring pain during batting and could not field. We had an MRI scan done confirming a muscle tear,” team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said.

“As a precaution, Shanto will not take any further part in the tournament and will be returning home to start rehab and prepare for the World Cup.”

Najmul is Bangladesh’s top run-scorer this year across formats with 1,078 runs, including four hundreds and five fifties.

Bangladesh have also lost seamer Ebadot Hossain while all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz retired hurt against Afghanistan after making a career-best 112.

Batter Litton Das was declared fit on Monday and was immediately drafted into the squad.

“Litton is fit now, he will travel to Pakistan tonight to join the squad,” Minhajul Abedin told news agency AFP.

Litton had missed Bangladesh’s group matches due to a fever and was replaced by Anamul Haque.

Bangladesh will open their campaign in the Super 4 against Pakistan, who have already qualified from Group A, in Lahore on Wednesday.