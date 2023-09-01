On the eve of their high-profile encounter against India in the 2023 Asia Cup, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said his team would be banking on their recent experience in Sri Lankan conditions to get the better of their arch-rivals.

Pakistan began their Asia Cup campaign with a resounding 238-run victory over Nepal in Multan on Wednesday, making themselves almost certain to progress into the Super Four stage of the continental event. On Saturday, they will be hoping to make it two-in-two when they face the Men in Blue at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

The Men in Green had played a two-Test series against Sri Lanka in July as well as a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan last month — both taking place on Sri Lankan soil, and ending in a clean sweep in favour of Pakistan. Several members of the Pakistan squad, including skipper Babar, also featured in the recently-concluded fourth edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

“We have been here since July. We have played Test matches, some league (LPL) matches and then the ODIs (against Afghanistan). We are hoping that this will help us to do well against India tomorrow,” Babar told reports in Pallekele on the eve of their match against India.

Babar insisted their relative acclimatisation to Sri Lankan conditions helped take some of the pressure off their backs on the eve of the blockbuster contest, which will witness the first time India and Pakistan lock horns in any format since November last year.

“There is no extra pressure. Yes, the India vs Pakistan match is always one of high intensity, but we have experienced players and we just need to concentrate on our strengths and do well,” added Babar, who starred in the massive victory over Nepal with a majestic 151, for which he was adjudged the Player of the Match.

The 28-year-old also said he had nothing but respect for star Indian batter Virat Kohli, an individual he has often compared with ever since he broke into the Pakistan team.

“I have only respect for Virat Kohli. He is elder to me and I always respected him. When I started playing, I talked to him, and I got a lot of help from him. I don’t know what people from outside are talking about and leave those talks to them,” added Babar.

India will be opening their Asia Cup campaign against Babar and Co on Saturday and face tournament debutants Nepal two days later, also in Pallekele.

Defending champions Sri Lanka too opened their account with a win, defeating Bangladesh by five wickets in Pallekele on Thursday in the first Group B match.