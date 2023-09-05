Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Asia Cup 2023, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Highlights: SL win by 2 runs to reach Super Four

Cricket

Asia Cup 2023, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Highlights: SL win by 2 runs to reach Super Four

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Highlights, Asia Cup 2023 ODI at Lahore: Sri Lanka won the thriller by 2 runs to reach the Super Fours while Afghanistan got knocked out.

Asia Cup 2023, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Highlights: SL win by 2 runs to reach Super Four

Afghanistan need a big win over Sri Lanka to reach Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours. AP

FP commentary Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary

Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 05 September, 2023

05 September, 2023
Starts 15:00 (IST)
Match Ended
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

291/8 (50.0 ov)

Match 6
Afghanistan

Afghanistan

289/10 (37.4 ov)

Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 2 runs

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Preview: The group stage at Asia Cup 2023 will end today with a game between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka and the Tuesday match promises to be one of the best in the tournament as both teams are still in contention to qualify for the Super Fours.

However, only one will be able to go.

Sri Lanka are currenlty at the top of the group table with two points after beating Bangladesh in their first game. Bangladesh also have two points as they defeated Afghanistan in the last game.

Related Articles

Asia

Asia Cup ODI Format Stats: Past winners, most runs, wickets, hundreds, biggest win and more

Asia

BCCI president Roger Binny, VP Rajiv Shukla to attend Asia Cup matches in Pakistan: Report

Afghanistan are at the bottom with zero points and they need a victory over Sri Lanka to have any chance and it has to be a big-margin win to help them surpass the net run rate of Bangladesh (+0.373) or Sri Lanka (+0.951).

Afghanistan currently have an NRR of -1.780.

Bangladesh are through to the Super Four and the second team from Group B will be decided today.

The only way Afghanistan can surpass SL’s NRR is if they score 300 batting first and win by 70+ runs or if they bowl first and leak 300 runs, the margin of the win has to be 76+ runs.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE streaming: The match will be shown on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Riaz Hassan, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi

Published on: September 05, 2023 14:30:45 IST

Tags:

also read

Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Sri Lanka break Afghanistan's heart to reach Super Fours
First Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Sri Lanka break Afghanistan's heart to reach Super Fours

Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Kusal Mendis scored 92 and Dhananjaya de Silva took two wickets in the final over of the match as Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan to reach the Super Fours.

Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka survive Afghanistan threat in a thrilling game to reach Super Four
First Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka survive Afghanistan threat in a thrilling game to reach Super Four

Sri Lanka pulled off a thrilling two-run win over an audacious Afghanistan to qualify for the Super 4s of the Asia Cup.

Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam says Pakistan banking on recent experience to come out on top against India
First Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam says Pakistan banking on recent experience to come out on top against India

Pakistan had played a two-Test series against Sri Lanka in July as well as a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan last month in Sri Lanka and several members of their team also participated in the Lanka Premier League.