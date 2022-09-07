Asia Cup 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal bounces back to form even as India go down fighting against Sri Lanka

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal return to form on Tuesday with a convincing spell of three wickets for 34 runs in the team’s loss to Sri Lanka in a crucial Super Four match against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2022.

The 32-year-old wrist spinner picked three top-order top wicket while India were defending 174 runs at the Dubai International Stadium. He dismissed Pathum Nissanka (52 runs off 37 balls), Charith Asalanka (0 off 3) and Kusal Mendis (57 off 37) respectively by his fourth over. The spell brought India right back in the game as SL went down from 97/0 to 120/4 in the chase.

The effort, however, went in vain as India eventually conceded the match in the final over. Bhanuka Rajapaksa (25* off 17) and Dasun Shanak (33* off 18) stitched unbeaten 54-run stand to ensure Lankans’ victory with a ball to spare in a thriller.

Chahal return to form with the spell as he picked just one wicket in the last three games. In the prior games, he gave away 83 runs at an economy rate of 8.11. His sole wicket in the tournament against Pakistan in Sunday’s match Fakhar Zaman but cost expensive by giving away 43 runs in four overs.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.