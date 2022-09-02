Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Asia Cup 2022: 'What a finish', Twitterati hail Sri Lanka's thrilling victory over Bangladesh

Asia Cup 2022: 'What a finish', Twitterati hail Sri Lanka's thrilling victory over Bangladesh

Chasing 184 for victory in a winner-takes-all game, Sri Lanka rode on a key 54-run stand between Mendis (60) and Shanaka (45) before the tail helped achieve their target with four balls to spare in Dubai.

Sri Lanka have registered a place in Super 4s. AP

Powerful knocks by Kusal Mendis and skipper Dasun Shanaka helped Sri Lanka pull off a thrilling two-wicket win over Bangladesh to make the Asia Cup Super Four stage on Thursday.

Chasing 184 for victory in a winner-takes-all game, Sri Lanka rode on a key 54-run stand between Mendis (60) and Shanaka (45) before the tail helped achieve their target with four balls to spare in Dubai.

Mendis fell after his 37-ball knock and Shanaka was out in the 18th over.

But Chamika Karunaratne, with a 10-ball 16, and Asitha Fernando, unbeaten on 10, held their nerve to knock Bangladesh out of the tournament, which acts as a tune-up to the T20 World Cup in October-November.

Needing eight of the final over, Fernando hit a four and then took two runs off a no ball to trigger celebrations in the Sri Lankan camp.

Bangladesh fast bowler Ebadot Hossain claimed three wickets but gave away 51 runs in his four overs.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Sri Lanka’s victory:



With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: September 02, 2022 00:45:43 IST

Tags:

