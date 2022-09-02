Asia Cup 2022: 'What a finish', Twitterati hail Sri Lanka's thrilling victory over Bangladesh

Powerful knocks by Kusal Mendis and skipper Dasun Shanaka helped Sri Lanka pull off a thrilling two-wicket win over Bangladesh to make the Asia Cup Super Four stage on Thursday.

Chasing 184 for victory in a winner-takes-all game, Sri Lanka rode on a key 54-run stand between Mendis (60) and Shanaka (45) before the tail helped achieve their target with four balls to spare in Dubai.

Mendis fell after his 37-ball knock and Shanaka was out in the 18th over.

But Chamika Karunaratne, with a 10-ball 16, and Asitha Fernando, unbeaten on 10, held their nerve to knock Bangladesh out of the tournament, which acts as a tune-up to the T20 World Cup in October-November.

Needing eight of the final over, Fernando hit a four and then took two runs off a no ball to trigger celebrations in the Sri Lankan camp.

Bangladesh fast bowler Ebadot Hossain claimed three wickets but gave away 51 runs in his four overs.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Sri Lanka’s victory:

Great game of cricket boys, @OfficialSLC and @BCBtigers.. Fantastic entertainment for the spectators..#AsiaCupT20.. — W V Raman (@wvraman) September 1, 2022

Phew… what a seesawing battle … Massive win for @OfficialSLC #AsiaCupT20 Well done guys 👏👏👏 — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) September 1, 2022

Cliffhanger. For the most part, Bangladesh looked likely winners but were upstaged by Sri Lanka in the dying stages of the match. Throws open the #AsiaCup — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 1, 2022

Well Done Asitha Fernando…….👏🏼👏🏼#SLvsBan — Dimuth Karunarathna (@IamDimuth) September 1, 2022

2 no-balls in the last 2 overs from Bangladesh?? A suicidal run-out to sacrifice the last remaining batter from Sri Lanka? A close match where both teams allowed the situation to get to them! #SLvsBD #Asiacup2022 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 1, 2022





With inputs from AFP