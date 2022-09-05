Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli defends Arshdeep Singh after dropped catch against Pakistan

Team India star batter Virat Kohli came out in support of young pacer Arshdeep Singh, who had dropped a crucial catch in the 18th over against Pakistan, who won the Super Four clash at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 by five wickets on Sunday.

Notably, Arshdeep had dropped Asif Ali, who smashed 16 off 8, to put India on the backfoot.

Arshdeep was subjected to lot of criticism and trolling by fans on social media after India lost the match. However, Kohli defended the 23-year-old pacer and said that anyone can make such a mistake during a high-pressure game

“Anyone can make the mistake, the situation was tight. It was a high-pressure game and mistakes can happen. I still remember I was playing my first Champions Trophy and the match was against Pakistan, I had played a very bad shot against Shahid Afridi. I was watching the ceiling till 5 am, I was not able to sleep and I thought my career is over but these things are natural,” Kohli said during the post-match conference.

“Seniors players get around you, there is a good team environment right now, I give the credit to the captain and coach. The players learn from their mistakes. So one must accept his mistake, address it and look forward to being in that pressure situation once again,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kohli also admitted that Mohammad Nawaz’s innings of 42 runs in just 20 balls was a turning point in the game.

“A chance was taken by sending him up the order. To play such impactful innings is good. Had his innings been restricted to just 15-20 runs, things could have been different,” he added.

Coming to the match, a superb fifty by Mohammed Rizwan and a cameo by Mohammad Nawaz powered Pakistan to a five-wicket win in a thrilling Super Four clash.

It was an exciting day of cricketing action for the fans as they got their money’s worth. Rizwan’s brilliant 71 off 51 balls proved to be the difference between both sides.

Chasing 182, Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan tried to give their side a solid start, mixed with some occasional big hits and consistent strike rotation.

However, in the fourth over, spinner Ravi Bishnoi struck for India, sending back Babar Azam for 14 off 10 balls while the batter was trying to hit it over the midwicket region. At this point, Pakistan was 22/1.

Babar’s horrific run in the tournament continued as he registered his third below-20 score of the tournament.

Southpaw Fakhar Zaman was up next on the crease. Zaman kept taking his time to settle while Rizwan continued to look good from the other end. They kept the scoreboard ticking for Pakistan and took them through the power play without any further damage.

At six overs, Pakistan were at 44/1, with Rizwan (24*) and Zaman (6*) at the crease. The team crossed fifty-run mark in 6.4 overs. Another spinner struck for the Men in Blue in the ninth over as Yuzvendra Chahal sent back Fakhar Zaman for 15 off 18 balls after he was caught by Kohli at long-on while attempting to hit it big. Pakistan were now at 63/2 with this 41-run stand coming to an end.

All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz was next up on crease. He started his inning really well by smashing a four and a six in his first five balls.

At the end of ten overs, Pakistan were at 76/2, with Nawaz (11*) and Rizwan (35*) at the crease.

The duo displayed some attacking intent while batting, Nawaz in particular. Rizwan also kept things steady from the other end. Rizwan brought up his half-century in 37 balls with four boundaries and two sixes and also helped his side touch 100-run mark in 12.2 overs.

The duo brought up their fifty-run stand in just 29 balls, keeping Pakistan in contention. In the final six overs, Pakistan needed 63 runs Two boundaries in the first two balls of the next over gave Pakistan an edge. This over bowled by Chahal gave away 16 runs and at the end of it, Pakistan needed 47 runs off 30 balls.

It was Bhuvneshwar Kumar that gave Team India a much-needed breakthrough, sending off Nawaz back for 42 off 20 balls and breaking the 73-run stand between the duo. It was Deepak Hooda who took a catch at long-off.

Khushdil Shah was next up on the crease. With final four overs to go Pakistan needed 43 runs.

Rizwan kept the scoreboard ticking in the next over. Hardik Pandya was under pressure but delivered big wicket of Rizwan on the fifth ball of his over, sending him back for 71 off 51 balls after he was caught by Suryakumar Yadav. Pakistan had lost their 4th wicket at 147 runs and Pandya had revived India’s chances in the game after catching the big fish.

In the final three overs, Pakistan needed 34 runs. Asif Ali had joined Khushdil on the crease.

Ravi Bishnoi came to deliver the next over. Asif Ali was dropped by Arshdeep Singh. Bishnoi delivered some wides in his over as well.

In the final two overs, Pakistan needed 25 runs.

Bhuvneshwar came to deliver the 19th over. Asif Ali hit a six on his second delivery, bringing down the equation to 18 runs in 10 balls. Kumar delivered two wides as well. Khushdil hit a four to bring down the equation to 12 off 8 balls. With a four on the final ball, Pakistan needed seven in the final over.

Arshdeep came to deliver the final over. He took the wicket of Asif Ali to keep Team India’s hopes alive, with two runs needed in two deliveries. Ali was out for 16 off seven balls. Iftikhar Ahmed was the next batter. His side won the match with one ball to go by five wickets.

Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers with 1/26 for India. Bhuvneshwar, Arshdeep, Pandya and Chahal took a wicket each.

Earlier, Virat Kohli’s blistering 60 and 37-run partnership stand with Deepak Hooda guided India to post 181/7.

(With ANI inputs)