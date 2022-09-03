Asia Cup 2022: Twitterati laud Sri Lanka's 'absolute team effort' after win against Afghanistan

Sri Lanka sealed a win by 4 wickets against Afghanistan in the Super 4 fixture of the Asia Cup 2022 on Saturday in Sharjah. Chasing 176, the Lankan side was off to a decent start as openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis put up a partnership of 62 runs for the first wicket.

But Mendis’ dismissal was followed by wickets at a regular interval leaving Sri Lanka in a spot of bother at 151/5. But it was Bhanuka Rajapaksa who held the fort at one end and chipped in with a 14-ball 31 to help the side go over the line.

Sri Lanka does it! What a run chase again! Bhanuka Rajapaksa was the star with marvelous hitting in the end. Up. #SLvsAFG #SriLanka #SrilankaCricket #Rajapaksa pic.twitter.com/imCrsUo362 — Sweet Sound of Willow #AsiaCup (@kookaburra_bat) September 3, 2022

Don’t know why Afghanistan resist playing a genuine 4th spinner. Surely that’s their strength,especially in the UAE #SLvsAFG — Bazid Khan (@bazidkhan81) September 3, 2022

Well done boys!!! Great chase. Keep the momentum and love the attitude — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) September 3, 2022

That’s that from our 1st game in the Super Four Stage at the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2022, as @OfficialSLC win the game by 4 wickets. AfghanAtalan will look to bounce back in the games ahead #AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 | #AFGvSL pic.twitter.com/NZG9dVYA3b — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 3, 2022

Earlier, Afghanistan’s Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran were the pick of the batters for the side. While Gurbaz struck 84 in 45 deliveries, Zadran scored 40 off 38. But no other batter couldn’t really get into the groove as Sri Lankan bowlers were able to pull things back in the death overs and restricted Afghanistan to 175/6 in 20 overs.

