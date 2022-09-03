Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Asia Cup 2022: Twitterati laud Sri Lanka's 'absolute team effort' after win against Afghanistan

Cricket

Asia Cup 2022: Twitterati laud Sri Lanka's 'absolute team effort' after win against Afghanistan

Sri Lanka sealed a win by 4 wickets against Afghanistan in the Super 4 fixture of the Asia Cup 2022

Asia Cup 2022: Twitterati laud Sri Lanka's 'absolute team effort' after win against Afghanistan

Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets. AP

Sri Lanka sealed a win by 4 wickets against Afghanistan in the Super 4 fixture of the Asia Cup 2022 on Saturday in Sharjah. Chasing 176, the Lankan side was off to a decent start as openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis put up a partnership of 62 runs for the first wicket.

But Mendis’ dismissal was followed by wickets at a regular interval leaving Sri Lanka in a spot of bother at 151/5. But it was Bhanuka Rajapaksa who held the fort at one end and chipped in with a 14-ball 31 to help the side go over the line.

Earlier, Afghanistan’s Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran were the pick of the batters for the side. While Gurbaz struck 84 in 45 deliveries, Zadran scored 40 off 38. But no other batter couldn’t really get into the groove as Sri Lankan bowlers were able to pull things back in the death overs and restricted Afghanistan to 175/6 in 20 overs.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: September 03, 2022 23:33:31 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan see off Sri Lanka for 105 amid umpiring controversy
First Cricket News

Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan see off Sri Lanka for 105 amid umpiring controversy

Sri Lanka lost five wickets inside the first 10 overs as no batter apart from skipper Bhanuka Rajapaksa was able to tackle the Afghanistan bowlers.

Asia Cup 2022: Dasun Shanaka looks to lift Sri Lankan morale with title win
First Cricket News

Asia Cup 2022: Dasun Shanaka looks to lift Sri Lankan morale with title win

Dasun Shanaka said that cricket brings a different kind of vibe to Sri Lankan people, so winning is the most thrilling thing they can do for their crisis-ridden country.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 HIGHLIGHTS: Afghanistan win by 8 wickets
First Cricket News

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 HIGHLIGHTS: Afghanistan win by 8 wickets

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 HIGHLIGHTS: Afghanistan have clinched a win by 8 wickets