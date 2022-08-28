Asia Cup 2022: 'This is not just a win, this is a statement', Twitter lauds Afghanistan after big win over Sri Lanka

Afghanistan thumped Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2022 after chasing down a target of 106 runs
Afghanistan thumped Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2022 after chasing down a target of 106 runs in just over 10 overs. Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz provided a brisk start as the two openers put up 83/0 in the first six overs. Zazai remained unbeaten at 37 off 28 as Afghanistan went over the line.
PLAYER OF THE MATCH 🎖️
3.4 overs
1 maiden
11 runs
3 WICKETS 👏
Another day, another fantastic performance from @fazalfarooqi10 🔥🤩#AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/bwxaaUzioB
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 27, 2022
This is not just a win, this is a statement! Impressive stuff from @ACBofficials 👏🏽 #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/LAG9ewyn11
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 27, 2022
2️⃣ wickets in 2️⃣ balls in the first over of #AsiaCup2022 🔥@fazalfarooqi10 is deservedly named POTM for picking up 3/11 and guiding 🇦🇫 to a win vs 🇱🇰#OrangeArmy #SLvAFG | 📸: ACB pic.twitter.com/Eb6kYUGsYd
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) August 27, 2022
Phenomenal win for Afghanistan. Great start to the tournament.
#AsiaCup2022
— Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) August 27, 2022
Absolutely out class 👍🏻 what a win against srilanka in #AsiaCup2022
Well done boys 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/C8fmUJpRUI
— Gulbadin Naib (@GbNaib) August 27, 2022
4️⃣0️⃣ off 1️⃣8️⃣ 🔥
Gur-boss making sure the chase was quick and fast 🙌#AsiaCup2022 #AFGvSL
[📷: @ACBofficials] pic.twitter.com/PCjchRV2V5
— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) August 27, 2022
🚨 RESULT | AfghanAtalan WIN BY 8 WICKETS@RGurbaz_21 (40) and @zazai_3 (37*) followed their incredible bowling effort with an electrifying batting display as they chased down the 106-run target with 9.5 overs to spare.
Congratulations to everyone!#AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/YAKL18G1z4
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 27, 2022
Earlier, the Afghan bowlers ripped through the Sri Lankan batting order and picked wickets at regular intervals to bowl them out for 105 in the final over. Fazalhaq Farooqi scalped three wickets.
Afghanistan will now face Bangladesh on Tuesday while Sri Lanka will be up against Bangladesh on Thursday.
