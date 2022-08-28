Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Cricket

Afghanistan thumped Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2022 after chasing down a target of 106 runs

Asia Cup 2022: 'This is not just a win, this is a statement', Twitter lauds Afghanistan after big win over Sri Lanka

Afghanistan openers put up 83 for the first wicket. AP

Afghanistan thumped Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2022 after chasing down a target of 106 runs in just over 10 overs. Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz provided a brisk start as the two openers put up 83/0 in the first six overs. Zazai remained unbeaten at 37 off 28 as Afghanistan went over the line.

Earlier, the Afghan bowlers ripped through the Sri Lankan batting order and picked wickets at regular intervals to bowl them out for 105 in the final over. Fazalhaq Farooqi scalped three wickets.

Afghanistan will now face Bangladesh on Tuesday while Sri Lanka will be up against Bangladesh on Thursday.
Updated Date: August 28, 2022 00:48:06 IST

Tags:

