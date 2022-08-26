Asia Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav strong candidate to dethrone Babar Azam from T20I No 1 spot

With hours to go for the high-voltage clash of India vs Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2022, plenty of Indians will have the opportunity to set record and personal milestones at the continental event, which has been rebranded to a T20 format.

India’s new frontline batter Suryakumar Yadav, who is just a 115-run away from completing 5000 runs in the shortest format. A domestic stalwart, who made his international debut in March 2021, has scored the bulk of those runs in India, and 2644 of those came in the Indian Premier League.

His current hot form also serves him the opportunity to replace Pakistan captain Babar Azam at the top of the T20 batting rankings. Yadav (2nd in rankings) is currently just a 13 ratings behind Azam, who has a rating of 818. Azam’s opening partner Mohammad Rizwan is third with a rating of 794.

But closest among all teammates to script history at the Asia Cup is Ravindra Jadeja, who requires a solitary wicket to become the nation’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament. The 33-year-old all-rounder is currently joint-leader with Irfan Pathan at 22 wickets.

Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya will also have an opportunity to touch four-digit figures in T20I as the duo is currently 117 and 166 runs away respectively from reaching 1000 runs.

Opener KL Rahul, who made his comeback during the Zimbabwe tour, is also a 335 runs away from touching 2000 runs in T20I.

Veteran Dinesh Karthik, on the other hand, will have the opportunity to join Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan and Robin Uthappa in the elite 7000-run clubs as he is just 154 runs away from the mark.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.