Asia Cup 2022, Super 4: Sri Lanka lose three wickets in powerplay against Pakistan

Sri Lanka were off to a struggling start against Pakistan in the last fixture of the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai. The Lankan team who was handed a target of 122 lost three wickets in the first five overs.

Pakistan pacers Mohammad Hasnain and Haris Rauf thoroughly troubled the batters with extra pace and bounce. Hasnain scalped the first wicket as he removed Kusal Mendis for a first-ball zero after he was caught in the slip by Iftikhar Ahmed.

Rauf then got into the act in the very next over as he scalped Danushka Gunathilaka who was caught by Mohammad Rizwan behind the stumps after the wicket-keeper put in a perfect dive to his left and sent the batter packing for 0.

Opener Pathum Nissanka was later joined by Dhananjaya de Silva and the two batters tried to steady the ship but De Silva’s stay at the crease wasn’t a long one as he tried to take on Rauf on the final ball of the fifth over but miscued his pull shot and was caught by Babar Azam on the on side for 9 off 12.

Earlier, Wanindu Hasaranga rattled the Pakistan batting order as he bagged a three-wicket haul for his side. Pakistan who were put into bat first were eventually bundled out for 121 with Babar Azam scoring 30 off 29.

The two sides are already into the final after they won their respective Super 4 matches against India and Afghanistan. The title clash is scheduled to take place in Dubai on Sunday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.