Asia Cup 2022, Super 4: Pakistan bundled out for 121 after Wanindu Hasaranga spins web to scalp three-fer

Pakistan’s batting woes continued as the Sri Lankan bowlers and especially Wanindu Hasaranga thoroughly dominated the side in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 fixture in Dubai. After being put into bat, Pakistan openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam had started the proceedings in a decent manner before Pramod Madushan removed Rizwan for 14 off 14 to provide Sri Lanka with the first breakthrough.

Babar was then joined by Fakhar Zaman and the two batter tried to steady the ship for the side with a partnership of 35 runs for the second wicket. But the stand wasfinally broken, courtesy a brilliant catch from Hasaranga in the deep off Karunaratne to send Fakhar Zaman back in the hut for 13 off 18.

The Pakistan team then began to lose wickets at regular intervals as Hasaranga deceived the batters with his googlies. The spinner eventually returned with figures of 3/21 in 4 overs which included the dismissals of Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed and Asif Ali.

None of the batter could really get into the groove as Pakistan were bundled out for 121 in the final over. Babar Azam scored 30 off 29. Apart from Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana and Pramod Madushan bagged a two-wicket haul each while Dhananjaya de Silva and Chamika Karunaratne picked up one wicket each.

This is not the first time that Pakistan have suffered a batting collapse especially in the Super 4 stage. In the previous game against Afghanistan, the side lost 9 wickets while chasing 130.

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka have registered a place in the final after beating India and Afghanistan in their respective matches in the Super 4 stage.

