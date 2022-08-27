Asia Cup 2022, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan stat attack: Afghanistan's landmark match, Farooqi's best figures and more

Sri Lanka were outplayed in the opening game of Asia Cup 2022 after they suffered an eight-wicket defeat to Afghanistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Winning the toss and opting to field, Afghanistan restricted the Lankans for 105, bowling them out in 19.4 overs.

Sri Lanka endured a disastrous start after being put into bat, losing three early wickets inside the first two overs. Fazalhaq Farooqi dismissed Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka before Naveen-ul-Haq struck in the second over to get rid of Pathum Nissanka. Bhanuka Rajapaksha (38), who forged a 44-run stand with Danushka Gunathilaka for the fourth wicket ended up as Sri Lanka’s top-scorer.

Wickets at regular intervals kept hurting Sri Lanka but it was a 30-run stand for the final wicket between Chamika Karunaratne and Dilshan Madhushanka that helped Sri Lanka surpass 100. Farooqi picked three wickets, Nabi and Mujeeb two wickets a piece and Naveen-ul-haq scalped one as they bundled Sri Lanka for a low total.

In Afghanistan’s reply, Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz forged an 83-run stand for the first wicket before the latter was dismissed for 40. Ibrahim Zadran (15) walked in at number three but he was run-out in the 10th over. However, Zazai (37*) and Najibullah Zadran (2*) sealed the match for the Afghans with eight wickets and 59 balls to spare.

Let’s check out some interesting statistics from the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match:

—This was Afghanistan’s first win over Sri Lanka in T20Is. This was just the second meeting between the two sides in T20Is. The last time Afghanistan and Sri Lanka faced each other was at the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, when the Lankans emerged victorious by six wickets after Tilakaratne Dilshan’s unbeaten 83.

—83/0 was Afghanistan’s highest-ever powerplay total. Their previous highest totals in the powerplay are 74/3 against Ireland at Abu Dhabi in 2013 and 68/2 against Scotland in Sharjah in 2013.

—Their total of 105 is Sri Lanka’s 13th lowest total score in T20Is. With this, their lowest-ever total in T20Is remains 82 against India in 2016.

—Their victory in this match with 59 balls to spare was Afghanistan’s second-largest as far as balls remaining are concerned. Afghanistan had beaten Ireland at the same venue in 2017 with 73 balls to spare.

—Fazalhaq Farooqi’s figures of 3/11 in this match was his best in T20Is for Afghanistan. His previous best of 3/18 also came this year, against Bangladesh.

—This was Afghanistan’s landmark 100th T20 international.

