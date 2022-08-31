Asia Cup 2022 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: Head-to-Head Records and Stats

After the qualifiers, the Asia Cup 2022 is now in its most exciting phase. Six teams will fight for the crown of the best continental team. Sri Lanka will start their campaign with the opening encounter against Afghanistan on 27 August at the Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST.

Both teams will aim to erase the losses in their previous T20I series. Sri Lanka lost their last T20I clash against Australia 2-1 on home soil. Afghanistan also concluded their Ireland visit with a 3-2 defeat after a closely fought series.

This is the second encounter between these two nations. The previous encounter between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan was played a long time back in a Super 10 match of the ICC T20 World Cup in 2016. Despite putting up a tough competition, the Afghan brigade could not register a win at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

Batting first, Afghanistan posted 153 on the board, riding on Asgar Afghan’s 62 and Samiullah Shinwari’s quick-fire 31. Then Lankan opener Tillakaratne Dilshan stole the show during the chase by smashing an unbeaten 83 runs off 56 balls.

However, both sides have changed themselves over time and are set to go all guns blazing.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan T20I Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 01

Sri Lanka: 01

Afghanistan: 00

Tied: 00

No Result: 00

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Previous T20 International:

In the last clash between these two sides, Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on 17 March 2016.

Last T20I International Results:

Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets.

Possible Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Wandersay, Maheesh Theekshana and M Pathirana.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Farooqi, Naveen-Ul-Haq.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.