Asia Cup 2022 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: Dubai International Stadium Weather Update

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will square off for the opening match of the Asia Cup 2022 tomorrow at the Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST. Though Sri Lanka holds the hosting rights of the Asia Cup campaign this year, the matches will be played in the United Arab Emirates. Out of 13 games, as many as 11 games are slated to take place at the Dubai International Stadium including the inaugural and final contest.

The teams who bat second have recently had greater success than the teams defending at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It might be wiser to bowl first after winning the toss here because the dew also has a tendency to influence the outcomes of the fixtures. The location has hosted 13 T20I games in the last year, of which 12 have been won by chasing teams.

The pitch here initially favours the pacers but gradually becomes more batting-friendly as the match goes on. The bounce and movement on the surface will help the pacers gain an advantage. At the start of the innings, the batters must exercise caution. Given that the pitch has a good turn, spinners’ overs will be essential.

Weather Update:

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022, is set to take place at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. The weather will be clear during the 20-over face-off. There is no chance of rain gods playing spoilsport. The temperature will hover between 30 and 39 degrees Celsius during the clash. The wind speed can go around 17-26 km/h.

Possible Playing 11s:

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Wandersay, Maheesh Theekshana and M Pathirana.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Farooqi, Naveen-Ul-Haq.

