Asia Cup 2022: Shoaib Malik's funny video with Shaheen Afridi during India vs Pakistan match goes viral

Pakistan’s veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik on Sunday took to Twitter to share a video where he can be seen sitting with injured Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi in the stands of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as the duo watched their team’s Asia Cup 2022 clash against India.

Notably, Pakistan suffered a five-wicket loss against the Men in Blue in a thrilling clash on Sunday. Chasing 148 to win, India rode on the crucial partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya to cross the finishing line, while Virat Kohli, who was returning from a month-long break, also contributed with a well-made 35 off 34 balls.

After the match, Malik shared a clip in which he said that the Men in Green missed their pace bowling spearhead Shaheen a lot. The 40-year-old all-rounder captioned the video, “I think we are missing one person out there on the field right now.”

– I think we are missing one person out there on the field right now… #PakVsInd #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/KPwJPj1ORW — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) August 28, 2022



It is worth noting, left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out of the Asia Cup last week after he had suffered a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Shaheen was destroyer-in-chief for Pakistan when they defeated India during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 back in October last year. The fast bowler had accounted for the wickets of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Kohli as the Men in Blue lost by 10 wickets to Pakistan in the marquee tournament. It was also the first time India lost to Pakistan in a World Cup match.

Meanwhile, Shaheen was replaced by Mohammad Hasnain in the Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup 2022.

The Babar Azam-led side will next take on Hong Kong in their last Group A match on 2nd September.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.