Asia Cup 2022: Shakib Al Hasan etches name in record book, goes past 6000-run mark in T20 cricket

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan etched his name in the record books after he went past the 6000-run mark in T20 cricket while playing against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 fixture in Dubai. The left-handed player now has 6009 runs to his name along with 400+ wickets in the format.

Apart from Shakib, Dwayne Bravo has scored over 6000 runs and picked up more than 400 wickets. The right-handed West Indian has 6871 T20 runs and 605 wickets.

Talking about the tournament, Bangladesh are up against Sri Lanka in a must-win game as the winner of this contest will march ahead in the Super 4 stage while the losing side will be eliminated.

Shakib, who came into bat at number three, didn’t really look in good touch and struggled to get runs. He eventually scored 24 runs off 22 balls, which included three fours, before getting cleaned up by spinner Maheesh Theekshana.

Theekshana came round the wicket to left-handed batter, bowled a tossed up delivery, on the middle and off stump channel that moved slightly away from the batter. Shakib who gave himself some room tried to go for a big stroke but got completely deceived and was castled.

