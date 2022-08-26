Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma aims to overtake Sachin Tendulkar's record among other milestones

Rohit Sharma will lead an Indian team at the 2022 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates, hoping that the Men in Blue’s performances in the tournament would give a sign as to where the team is headed ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Rohit Sharma had taken over as permanent T20I skipper after the 2021 T20 World Cup, when Virat Kohli had relinquished captaincy. India had suffered a group stage exit in the T20 World Cup last year, but will look to go all the way Down Under, having last won the tournament back in 2007.

As a captain, Rohit enjoys a win percentage of 80 in T20Is, and India are yet to lose a bilateral series under him. Incidentally, Rohit was India skipper when he led his team to Asia Cup glory in 2018, beating Bangladesh in the final. However, times have changed and this time it will be a different challenge altogether for the Men in Blue.

Rohit can achieve a few milestones in the Asia Cup, including surpassing Virat Kohli as India’s second-most successful skipper. Rohit needs just two wins to surpass Virat Kohli as India’s second-most successful skipper, with MS Dhoni leading that chart with 41 victories.

Rohit also needs 117 runs to register 1000 runs in the Asia Cup. While that record still seems quite distant, 88 more runs in Asia Cup for Rohit would see him surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 971 runs.

The Hitman, as Rohit is nicknamed, needs just six more sixes to overtake Shahid Afridi for most sixes at the Asia Cup. The former Pakistan cricketer has 26 sixes in the continental tournament.

New Zealand’s Martin Guptill (3497 runs) leads the all-time leading run-scorers list in T20Is, and Rohit Sharma (3497) requires only another 11 runs to reclaim that No 1 spot.

India take on arch-rivals Pakistan on 28 August in their first match of the Asia Cup, before facing Hong Kong in their second group match on 31 August.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.