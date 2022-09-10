Asia Cup 2022: Pathum Nissanka, Wanindu Hasaranga dominate Sri Lanka vs Pakistan stat attack

The inconsequential Asia Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Australia saw a set of records being made on the day
Pathum Nissanka’s unbeaten 55-run innings helped Sri Lanka to a comfortable five-wicket win over Pakistan in a Super Four clash at Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. Both the teams will face off in the final of the tournament on Sunday, 11 September.
Chasing a small total of 122 runs in what was deemed a dress rehersal match ahead of Sunday’s final, Sri Lanka were down to 29/3 inside five overs but the 24-year-old Nissanka kept the Lankans innings on the track with an unbeaten 55 runs off 48 balls.
Earlier, mystery spinner Wanindu Hasaranga led Sri Lankan bowling efforts with a three-wicket haul as Pakistan were bundled out for 121 in 19.1 overs. Debutant Pramod Madushan and Maheesh Theekshana took two wickets apiece.
The inconsequential saw a set of records being made on the day and we will take a look at them:
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain had an impressive start to his T20I debut against Sri Lanka during the Asia Cup 2022 fixture in Dubai after he scalped three wickets within his first two overs
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan etched his name in the record books after he went past the 6000-run mark in T20 cricket during Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2022
Naseem Shah hit two straight sixes to help Pakistan pull off a thrilling one-wicket win over Afghanistan on Wednesday and set up an Asia Cup title clash with Sri Lanka