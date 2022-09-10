Asia Cup 2022: Pathum Nissanka, Wanindu Hasaranga dominate Sri Lanka vs Pakistan stat attack

Pathum Nissanka’s unbeaten 55-run innings helped Sri Lanka to a comfortable five-wicket win over Pakistan in a Super Four clash at Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. Both the teams will face off in the final of the tournament on Sunday, 11 September.

Chasing a small total of 122 runs in what was deemed a dress rehersal match ahead of Sunday’s final, Sri Lanka were down to 29/3 inside five overs but the 24-year-old Nissanka kept the Lankans innings on the track with an unbeaten 55 runs off 48 balls.

Earlier, mystery spinner Wanindu Hasaranga led Sri Lankan bowling efforts with a three-wicket haul as Pakistan were bundled out for 121 in 19.1 overs. Debutant Pramod Madushan and Maheesh Theekshana took two wickets apiece.

The inconsequential saw a set of records being made on the day and we will take a look at them:

Pathum Nissanka overtook Kusal Mendis as Sri Lanka’s top run-getter in Asia Cup 2022. With a 55-run innings, Nissanka now has 165 runs in the tournament ahead of Mendis’s 155. Virat Kohli (276) is top scorer with Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan (226) at second.

Nissanka’s 5 boundaries took his total of fours to 14 in the tournament and is six more away from Virat Kohli at the top. Rizwan is closest to the top with 17 boundaries.

This was Nissanka’s second fifty this tournament and is the most in the Asia Cup, along with Kohli, Kusal and Rizwan.

Wanindu Hasaranga took three wickets in the first innings and became the 12th bowler to take a three-wicket haul in this event. Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz and Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi are the two bowlers to achieve the feat twice.

Pramod Madushan, who made his debut on the night with two wickets, now has the second-best strike rate among bowlers at 6.5 behind Deepak Hooda at 3.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.