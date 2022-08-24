Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan's highest wicket takers in the continental tournament

Pakistan will begin the Asia Cup 2022 campaign against India on Sunday in Dubai

Saeed Ajmal has picked up 25 wickets for Pakistan n Asia Cup. AFP

Pakistan will begin the Asia Cup 2022 campaign against India on Sunday in Dubai. The Men in Blue are coming into this edition as defending champions after they won the title in 2018 after beating Bangladesh in the final. On the other side, Pakistan last lifted the Asia Cup trophy back in 2012. The two sides will now seek to begin the campaign on a positive note.

Former spinner Saeed Ajmal is Pakistan's top wicket-taker at the Asia Cup, with 25 scalps from 12 matches in the tournament. The likes of Wasim Akram, Abdul Razzaq and Shahid Afridi too feature in the list, with all of them having scalped 16 wickets each.

READ: Complete list of winners in 14 editions since 1984 

Let's take a look at Pakistan's top wicket-takers at the Asia Cup:

Player Matches Wickets Economy
Saeed Ajmal 12 25 4.21
Abdul Qadir 8 17 3.62
Wasim Akram 12 16 3.22
Abdul Razzaq 11 16 4.28
Shahid Afridi 27 16 5.00

READ: Pakistan's highest run scorers in the continental tournament

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will play the opening encounter of the competition on Saturday. The Asia Cup 2022 final will be held on 11 September in Dubai.

Updated Date: August 24, 2022 18:15:47 IST

