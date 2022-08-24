Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan's highest wicket takers in the continental tournament

Pakistan will begin the Asia Cup 2022 campaign against India on Sunday in Dubai
Pakistan will begin the Asia Cup 2022 campaign against India on Sunday in Dubai. The Men in Blue are coming into this edition as defending champions after they won the title in 2018 after beating Bangladesh in the final. On the other side, Pakistan last lifted the Asia Cup trophy back in 2012. The two sides will now seek to begin the campaign on a positive note.
Former spinner Saeed Ajmal is Pakistan's top wicket-taker at the Asia Cup, with 25 scalps from 12 matches in the tournament. The likes of Wasim Akram, Abdul Razzaq and Shahid Afridi too feature in the list, with all of them having scalped 16 wickets each.
Let's take a look at Pakistan's top wicket-takers at the Asia Cup:
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|Saeed Ajmal
|12
|25
|4.21
|Abdul Qadir
|8
|17
|3.62
|Wasim Akram
|12
|16
|3.22
|Abdul Razzaq
|11
|16
|4.28
|Shahid Afridi
|27
|16
|5.00
Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will play the opening encounter of the competition on Saturday. The Asia Cup 2022 final will be held on 11 September in Dubai.
