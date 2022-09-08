Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan’s Asif Ali should be banned from the rest of the tournament, says former ACB CEO Shafiq Stanikza

Pakistan’s Asif Ali and Afghanistan’s Fareed Ahmad were involved in a heated altercation during the two nations’ thrilling Super 4 clash in Asia Cup 2022 in Sharjah on Wednesday.

The incident took place when Fareed dismissed Asif just after being hit for a six in the 19th over. After picking up the crucial wicket, Fareed celebrated in an animated manner right in front of Asif, who in return pushed the bowler back and when countered again by the bowler, he almost hit him with the bat before the other Afghanistan fielders came and took the Pakistan batter away.

Meanwhile, former chief executive of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), Shafiq Stanikzai, has lashed out at Asif for his unacceptable behavior and said that the 30-year-old Pakistan batter should be banned from the rest of the tournament.

Stanikzai tweeted, “This is stupidity at the extreme level by Asif Ali and should be banned from the rest of the tournament, any bowler has the right to celebrate but being physical is not acceptable at all.”

Talking about the match, Naseem Shah’s two back-to-back sixes in the first two balls off the final over undid brilliant bowling by Afghanistan throughout the innings, securing a one-wicket win for Pakistan, which helped them seal their berth in the final.

Afghanistan has been shown the exit door but they would be extremely happy with brilliant bowling from Fazalhaq Farooqi (3/31) and Fareed Ahmad Malik (3/31) despite posting just 129/6 on the board. They almost took their side towards a win but Naseem’s two sixes in the last over sealed a win for Pakistan.

Iftikhar Ahmed (30) and Shadab Khan (36) also posted valuable contributions for Pakistan.

Notably, with two wins from as many games, both Pakistan and Sri Lanka have sealed their places in the final of the tournament to be held on Sunday, while India and Afghanistan will lock horns in their final Super 4 match on Thursday, which has been rendered inconsequential.