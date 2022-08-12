Asia Cup 2022: No pressure on us, says Pakistan captain Babar Azam on possibility of facing India thrice

With India facing Pakistan at the beginning of their Asia Cup campaign in two weeks' time in Dubai, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said there's no pressure on them as far as the possibility of facing their neighbours thrice is concerned.

"Dekhe pressure kuch nahi hai. Koshish yahi hoti hai ki match ko match k tarha hi khele. (We'll try to approach it like any other match)," Babar Azam replied when a journalist asked if Pakistan can make it 3-0 if they face India thrice in the upcoming Asia Cup in UAE.

The six-team format of the continental tournament will see three teams divided into two groups of three. Out of the two groups, the top two from each will progress to the Super 4s which will be played in the round-robin format, the two teams with most points then facing each other in the final. With India and Pakistan expected to progress from Group A, Super 4 encounter is more or less confirmed with the third match expected to be the final.

Pakistan won their last encounter against India with 10 wickets as they faced each other at the same venue last year during the T20 World Cup, where India made an unceremonious exit in the group stage.

Babar said they are focussing on the positives of their team ahead of the much-fancied encounter.

"Yes, there will be different pressure but as we tried in last World Cup (not to let it affect us), we'll try to focus on our game and believe in our abilities. This time also our focus will be to give our best. Putting our best effort is in our hands, results are not. If we give our best then more often than not, results will also come," he said.

