Asia Cup 2022: 'Making an issue of drop catch is wrong', Arshdeep Singh's coach slams trolls aimed at pacer

India pacer Arshdeep Singh received a lot of criticism following his dropped catch during his team’s Asia Cup Super Four clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

Arshdeep was brutally trolled on social media for dropping a sitter, as Pakistan’s Asif Ali, the batter on strike got a second life. Ravi Bishnoi was the bowler, and the incident happened in the 18th over of Pakistan’s chase. The drop proved to be costly as Pakistan eventually went onto win the contest by five wickets, and a ball to spare.

Responding to the rude reactions from trolls on social media, Arshdeep Singh’s coach Jaswant Rai was of the opinion that making issue of a dropped catch was wrong.

“I didn’t expect something like this. He shouldn’t have been trolled for the drop catch. It’s a part of the game and India still had the chance to win the match. Pakistani batters should be appreciated for the way they played. I request people to watch the game with passion and not troll players,” Rai was reported as saying by India Today.

“People are emotional about cricket in India, especially when it’s about a high-voltage match against Pakistan. Winning and losing are part and parcels of a game. The same people praised Arshdeep after he got two wickets in the opening game. Making an issue of a drop catch is wrong,” Rai added.

Jaswant Rai has come out in support of Arshdeep, saying that the youngster would come back ‘stronger’ in the upcoming matches.

“He is young and I don’t think he will get distracted by the trolling. He will come back stronger and will perform better in the next match,” Rai said.

A 44-ball 60 from Virat Kohli had propelled India to 181 after being sent into bat. However, a 73-run stand between Mohammad Rizwan (71) and Mohammad Nawaz (42) for the third wicket proved to be the turning point as Babar Azam and Co steered themselves to victory in a last-over thriller. Pakistan have now collected their first two points in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup.

India next play Sri Lanka on Tuesday, while Pakistan lock horns against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

