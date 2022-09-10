Asia Cup 2022: 'Lions go marching on and on', Twitterati react after Sri Lanka get the better of Pakistan in Super Four

Sri Lanka choked Pakistan through their spinners then opening batter Pathum Nissanka hit an unbeaten half-century to set up a five-wicket win in the Asia Cup on Friday.

Both teams had already qualified for the final on Sunday and were completing the Super 4 stage. Sri Lanka finished it unbeaten and will go into the final as slight favourite.

Sri Lanka followed their template of successfully chasing in the tournament for the fourth successive time.

Pakistan were shot out for 121 in 19.1 overs and while the Sri Lanka top order crumbled against Pakistan’s pace to 29-3 inside the batting powerplay, Nissanka’s gritty unbeaten 55 off 48 balls carried them to 124-5 with three overs to spare.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted following the Super Four contest:

Wake up call Team Pakistan.

Pull your socks for the final. Come on, go for it. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 9, 2022

Not the result we wanted today 💔 We meet Sri Lanka again in the final on Sunday 🏏#AsiaCup2022 | #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/Ajj6HwFJWR — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 9, 2022

And just like every time, Pakistan is unable to read Hasranga again. What a bowler he is becoming. #PakvsSL pic.twitter.com/J4rnUVM0fC — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) September 9, 2022

Mohammed Nawaz is the only Nawaz doing good for Pakistan consistently, Also, Pakistan need Khan back. (Shadab and Imran). #Cricket #SLvPAK — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) September 9, 2022

Lions go marching on and on! 🦁 Sri Lanka finish the super 4 round of the #AsiaCup2022 UNBEATEN! 👊👊👊👊 That's a great birthday present for skipper Dasun Shanaka! 🎉#RoaringForGlory #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/8OFZN3W5Yb — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) September 9, 2022

Big takeaway for me tonight was quality of bowling! Spin from SL,pace from Pakistan! — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) September 9, 2022

Props to Sri Lanka for backing Dasun Shanaka's talent over the years. Until last year, he had 53 inns with batting average only 17 and SR 107. This year, he has 417 runs at average 38 and SR 144. When you back a talent in this fickle format, it pays off. #AsiaCup — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) September 9, 2022

With inputs from AP