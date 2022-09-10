Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Asia Cup 2022: 'Lions go marching on and on', Twitterati react after Sri Lanka get the better of Pakistan in Super Four

Asia Cup 2022: 'Lions go marching on and on', Twitterati react after Sri Lanka get the better of Pakistan in Super Four

Here's how Twitterati reacted following Sri Lanka's win over Pakistan in Friday's Asia Cup Super Four clash in Dubai.

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, left, celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan's Asif Ali during the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Sri Lanka choked Pakistan through their spinners then opening batter Pathum Nissanka hit an unbeaten half-century to set up a five-wicket win in the Asia Cup on Friday.

Both teams had already qualified for the final on Sunday and were completing the Super 4 stage. Sri Lanka finished it unbeaten and will go into the final as slight favourite.

Sri Lanka followed their template of successfully chasing in the tournament for the fourth successive time.

Pakistan were shot out for 121 in 19.1 overs and while the Sri Lanka top order crumbled against Pakistan’s pace to 29-3 inside the batting powerplay, Nissanka’s gritty unbeaten 55 off 48 balls carried them to 124-5 with three overs to spare.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted following the Super Four contest:

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: September 10, 2022 01:15:30 IST

