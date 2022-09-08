Asia Cup 2022: 'It was my day,' says Bhuvneshwar Kumar after his T20 career-best spell vs Afghanistan

Indian senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar said it was his day after the senior Indian pacer produced his career-best spell in T20s at 5/4 against Afghanistan during Super Four match of Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday.

Kumar shut his critics with his performance as he faced criticism for giving away runs in the death overs in India’s back-to-back defeats to go out of final run. On Thursday, however, Kumar used the best of the conditions for the five-wicket spell, which came right after Virat Kohli set the stage on fire by ending his prolonged wait for a 71st international century (122 not out). His ton took Rohit Sharma-less India to a mammoth 212/2 in the first innings of the dead rubber.

“It was my day as I was getting the wickets (in the powerplay). If you look at the white ball it doesn’t swing much, but it did swing a lot today. I think wherever I was bowling, I was getting wickets,” Kumar said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

When asked about what went wrong in the last two games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Kumar said there wasn’t much help on the offer for the bowlers.

“If you look at those two matches – one against Pakistan and the other one against Sri Lanka, there wasn’t much swing. It’s quite unpredictable with the white ball,” he said.

The match also saw Deepak Chahar find space in the line-up as he was added to the squad in place of Avesh Khan earlier today.

“Chahar is coming off an injury, but he can also swing the ball both ways, he will need some time. It has been a good tournament, it’s good for us leading into the World Cup,” Kumar said.

