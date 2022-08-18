Asia Cup 2022 is not just India vs Pakistan match: Sourav Ganguly

Former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has played down the hype around the upcoming high-octane India vs Pakistan clash in the 2022 Asia Cup. India and Pakistan are scheduled to play against each other on 28 August.

This will be the first encounter between the two sides since India's 10-wicket defeat to Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup. It was also India's first defeat to Pakistan in a World Cup match.

While fans will be hoping for India to avenge their defeat in Dubai, Ganguly has said that the focus of the team should be on the trophy.

“I am seeing it as the Asia Cup. I do not see any tournament as India vs Pakistan. When I used to be in my playing days, India vs Pakistan was just another match for me. I always looked to win the tournament. India are a good team and they have done very well in the recent times and hopefully the team will give a good performance in the Asia Cup as well,” he told India Today.

India have won the Asia Cup a record seven times. They have faced Pakistan 14 times in the tournament, winning eight matches.

Currently, the Indian team is in Zimbabwe for their three-match ODI series which starts on 18 August. India have rested big players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the Zimbabwe tour and KL Rahul will be captaining the side in the African nation.

