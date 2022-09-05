Asia Cup 2022: How Pakistan celebrated win over India in the dressing room

It was a thriller for the ages as Pakistan beat India by 5 wickets in their first Super Four match in the ongoing Asia Cup. Fans of both the nations were glued to their screens on Sunday evening, tense about the outcome of the game. While one week ago, it was India who triumphed over their arch-rivals, this encounter belonged to Pakistan. The Babar Azam-led unit outclassed India to win the contest with only one ball remaining. And it was not just fans who were tense about the match. The Pakistan Cricket Board has shared a video of the team’s dressing room during the final over. The clip shows the Men in Green on tenterhooks in the final few minutes before they start celebrating their win.

“The raw emotions, the reactions and the celebrations Relive the last over of Pakistan’s thrilling five-wicket win over India from the team dressing room”, wrote the PCB while sharing the video.

Watch:

The raw emotions, the reactions and the celebrations 🤗 🎥 Relive the last over of Pakistan’s thrilling five-wicket win over India from the team dressing room 👏🎊#AsiaCup2022 | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/xHAePLrDwd — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 4, 2022

The video shows the team celebrating Asif Ali’s boundary off Arshdeep Singh in the last over. Mohammad Rizwan, who was the top scorer for the side, can be seen telling his teammates that Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah should get the job in the next ball itself. The team looks disappointed when Arshdeep Singh dismisses Ali. The Men in Green look ecstatic and start hugging each other after Shah and Iftikhar Ahmed take 2 runs off the fifth ball to seal the deal.

Pakistan won the toss and decided to field first. While Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul gave India a good start, both the openers were dismissed soon after the powerplay overs. Virat Kohli then stepped up and made sure that he gave his fans something to talk about. With 60 off 44, the right-handed batter was in good form as he smashed his second consecutive T20I century. Kohli went past Rohit Sharma to become the batter with the most fifty-plus scores in T20I cricket.

When it was time for Pakistan to bat, opener Mohammad Rizwan stole the show with his aggressive batting. Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz smashed Indian bowlers all over the park as they took their side home. The Indian bowling line-up proved to be expensive, with all bowlers getting only a wicket each.

India will next take on Sri Lanka on Tuesday, while Pakistan is set to face off against Afghanistan on Wednesday.