Asia Cup 2022 Final, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Can the Lions roar again?

Much before the Asia Cup 2022 got underway, all the focus was on how India and Pakistan are likely to meet each other thrice in the continental tournament. Very few expected the likes of Sri Lanka and Afghanistan to pose a challenge and billed India and Pakistan as clear favourites to first play in the group stage, then the Super 4 stage and then again in the title clash.

India beat Pakistan in the tournament opener and then Babar Azam’s unit fought back well to register a convincing win in the Super 4 contest. Not many had stacked chips in favour of the island nation, especially after how they fared in their opening clash against Afghanistan.

They got bundled out for 105. Only three Sri Lankan batters breached the double-figure mark. Their bowlers surrendered as Afghanistan openers posted 83 in just over 6 overs. They eventually lost the match by 8 wickets.

Sri Lanka quickly put the result behind and fought back hard to register wins in their next four contests — group match against Bangladesh and Super 4 encounters vs India, Afghanistan and Pakistan — topped the Super 4 stage and here they are all set to lock horns with Pakistan in the title clash scheduled to take place on Sunday in Dubai.

Sri Lanka seem to end transition period

Since that 2014 T20 World Cup final against India, the Lankan lions haven’t really had a great time at the highest level. There have been players who have shown class and calibre at some point or the other but the collective effort, which was missing, seems to have crawled back into the camp.

Read: Sri Lanka’s road to Asia Cup 2022 final

They again have some brilliant spinners in the line, and boast of a highly effective middle order which, on their day, can outclass any opposition. One player who has caught everyone’s attention is opener Pathum Nissanka. This youngster has all the talent and ability to become one of the finest batters that Sri Lanka has ever produced.

If he continues to play the way he has been, the T20 franchises will be making huge bids to rope him in their sides. The maturity in his approach was on exhibition during the dress rehearsal clash between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Skipper @dasunshanaka1 talks about the great wishes from YOU back home! 🤩 Use the link below to send your #RoaringForGlory wishes ahead of the final ⬇️https://t.co/R46lZfsCFG pic.twitter.com/2GVsFIOzvU — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) September 10, 2022

While the side was in a spot of bother, losing a few early wickets, Nissanka went for the counter punch and hammered Hasan Ali for three fours in one over. He ended up scoring an unbeaten fifty for his side and also anchored the team to a win by 5 wickets from a tricky position in a modest 122-run chase.

Moreover, Nissanka stitched important stands with middle-order batters which eventually helped Sri Lanka clinch a win. If he gets going in the same manner, Nissanka can surely become a headache for Pakistan bowlers in the final.

Pakistan batting woes

The number one and two batters in T20I cricket at the moment are from Pakistan and yet they have suffered batting collapses in this Asia Cup 2022. In fact, they had almost lost the game against Afghanistan had Naseem Shah not hit those consecutive sixes in the 20th over of the 130-run chase.

Yes. You read that right. They came to a position where Naseem had to hit two maximums to win it for his side despite chasing a small total.

What do they need to address?

Plenty to be honest. One of the major reasons for Pakistan’s struggles with the bat is the template top three follow. Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman, all the three have the tendency to first getting settle in and then go all guns blazing.

Read: Pakistan’s road to Asia Cup 2022 final

But this kind of plan can work with only one or at max two batters, not with top three. Slow scoring rate at the top rather pushes them under pressure or the batters who follow next.

Someone like an Asif Ali can hit two sixes in three balls (for instance) but the situation of hitting from the word go can at times create some pressure on the player and eventually not let him do the job that he has been assigned.

“Every player is stepping up and taking responsibility” 🗣️ @babarazam258 reviews Pakistan’s performance in the Asia Cup so far as he looks forward to the final against Sri Lanka#AsiaCup2022 | #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/HgiHsWXgc6 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 10, 2022

Another aspect of a weak batting line up for Pakistan is that Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah haven’t really made significant contributions which puts the onus on someone like Shadab Khan or now Nawaz to chip in with some valuable contributions.

Spin vs Pace

The contest on Sunday would be an interesting one especially after the way Sri Lankan bowlers and especially Wanindu Hasaranga performed in the final Super 4 match against Pakistan.

The spinner has deceived the batters with his googlies and managed to pick three wickets against them.

On the other side, Pakistan’s bowling armory is full with stunning pacers. Naseem, Hasnain and Haris Rauf would be the first choice for the title clash while they also have Shahnawaz Dahani and Hasan Ali.

In fact, the Pakistan seamers Hasnain and Rauf troubled the Sri Lankan batters with the extra pace and bounce and if they get the same conditions along with someone like Naseem in the ranks, Sri Lankan batter will have a tough time in the middle.

