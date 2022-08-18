Asia Cup 2022: Fans super excited for India vs Pakistan clash, come up with special chants and caricatures

Asia Cup 2022 is around the corner and what makes this year’s tournament even more special is the re-ignition of the most sought-after rivalry that exists in cricket history – India vs Pakistan.

The tournament brings back special memories for both cricket-loving nations, with teams having several memorable encounters over the years. India, defending champions and the most successful team in Asia Cup history, will be looking to regain their throne as the best in the continent, ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup later this year. Pakistan, who have some of the most highly ranked ICC players in their team, will be looking to assert their dominance in Asia and come out as one of the favourites.

Interestingly, seven-time champions of the Asia Cup – India, will this time face their arch-rivals Pakistan in their tournament opener and the Greatest Rivalry will feature not once or twice, but potentially thrice in the tournament if both teams make it to the finals.

Needless to say, fans across India are gearing up for what is going to be a showdown for the ages and they are even preparing unique chants and caricatures to show their support for the Men in Blue.

Abhijeet Panda, a Team India super fan, who also owns ‘Golden Knights’, a fan club of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, said: “The Asia Cup is returning after four years and this is the first time following lockdown and Covid that my fan group can gather and watch the action together. An India-Pakistan match is always party time in my locality in Khariar (Orissa). The environment changes and all families get excited and wait for the match to start.

“This time, since the restrictions have been lifted, our fan club will be meeting at one house and we will have screenings of all the India-Pakistan matches. I’m hoping we get to meet Pakistan in the final which will be the icing on the cake. My message to Team India is a chant that I created: Number of cups we have is SEVEN, by making it eight, let’s make it even!"

Nitin Jain, another Team India super fan, who is also the legend Sachin Tendulkar’s biggest fan, has planned an exciting caricature: “For this Asia Cup, I am currently in the process of drawing all the victorious moments of Team India’s past seven wins in the tournament. I am confident that the eighth title will be ours. In Ambala, where I live, whenever an India-Pakistan match is around the corner, our neighbourhood is always buzzing. We wait for the toss and then the match to begin. The whole family gathers together to watch the match. This time, I am planning to go to Dubai to watch the match. I hope I can fulfil this dream of mine!

Team India fans will be expecting a lot from their players at the Asia Cup 2022. For Rohit Sharma, it is an opportunity to show the world a new, rejuvenated and hungry Indian Team ahead of some major tournaments to take place later this year, while for KL Rahul, it is the chance to claim his place as a stalwart of the Indian batting line up and for Virat Kohli, it is an opportunity to bring back the red hot form that devastated opposition in the past. Kohli will be looking to get back to his usual best when he plays his 100th T20 International against Pakistan on August 28th at the Asia Cup 2022.

Pintu Behera, one of Virat Kohli’s biggest super fans, who has inked 16 tattoos of ‘King Kohli’ on his body, said: “As a Team India fan, I have no doubt that we will win our eighth Asia Cup. I am eagerly awaiting Virat Kohli to come back to form. Yes, sometimes as his biggest super fan, it becomes challenging since I get trolled on social media every day. But that doesn’t stop me from supporting Virat. He will always be my idol. Right now, he’s just low on confidence and needs just one match to get back to form. He is scoring runs and I am sure that he will score that century everyone is waiting for in this Asia Cup. For the India-Pakistan match, everyone in Behrampur (Orissa) looks up to me to lead the support for Team India and this time, I am planning to create an Oriya fan chant and I will teach that to my neighbourhood. It’s always very exciting whenever an India-Pakistan match approaches near.”

Cricket matches between India and Pakistan over the years have become more than just sport and entertainment for fans across India. Super fans all over the country follow the blues wherever they go to showcase their loyalty and passion for Team India.

One such super-fan – Rakesh Patel, founder of The Bharat Army, official fan club of Team India, is currently planning a trip where a number of members from UAE, India, UK and USA are travelling to Dubai for the India-Pakistan match.

“The Bharat Army currently has over 140,000 registered members across the globe and over 1.5 million social media followers and our entire following, either on WhatsApp or on social media is buzzing with conversations around the India-Pakistan match. We will be present at the Dubai International Stadium for the match in our typical Bharat Army style, leading the celebrations for this exciting clash. We are also planning an interesting anthem which is currently in the works and we hope to release that at the stadium where the rest of the Team India supporters can join in. We’ve got women, young children and families, who are all eagerly awaiting this match. It’s like festive season once again,” Patel said.