Asia Cup 2022: 'Don't humiliate', former Pakistan batter Mohammad Hafeez comes in support of Arshdeep Singh

Indian fans were left disheartened after the Men in Blue lost to arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets in the Super Four game of the Asia Cup on Sunday. Much ire was directed towards Indian bowlers, particularly Arshdeep Singh. The young bowler dropped a crucial catch of Asif Ali in the 18th over. Asif Ali later went on to slam a couple of boundaries and take Pakistan past the finish line.

Many social media users blamed Arshdeep Singh for the loss and posted derogatory messages regarding the 23-year-old’s performance. However, former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez has come out in support of Arshdeep Singh and requested Indian fans to not “humiliate” him.