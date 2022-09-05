Asia Cup 2022: 'Don't humiliate', former Pakistan batter Mohammad Hafeez comes in support of Arshdeep Singh

“My request to all Indian team fans. In sports we make mistakes as we r human. Please don’t humiliate anyone on these mistakes”, Mohammad Hafeez wrote. He also tagged Arshdeep Singh in the tweet.
— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) September 4, 2022
In the post-match conference, former India skipper Virat Kohli also came out in defence of Arshdeep Singh. “Anyone can make a mistake, the situation was tight. It was a high-pressure game and mistakes can happen. I still remember I was playing my first Champions Trophy and the match was against Pakistan, I had played a very bad shot against Shahid Afridi. I was watching the ceiling till 5 am, I was not able to sleep and I thought my career is over but these things are natural,” Kohli stated.
Arshdeep Singh took one wicket and gave away 27 runs in 3.5 overs. While he did take the wicket of Asif Ali in the final over, it was already too late. Pakistan required only two runs off the last two deliveries. They reached the target of 182 with one ball to spare.
India will next face off against Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage on Tuesday. The match is set to take place at Dubai International Stadium. India need to win their fixtures against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan if they want to reach the Asia Cup 2022 finals.
