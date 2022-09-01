Asia Cup 2022: Bangladesh face Sri Lanka in Group B eliminator

After losing to Afghanistan, the two teams that would have been thought of as having better chances to reach the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup will now face each other in an eliminator. Sri Lanka play Bangladesh in the last Group B match wherein the winner will qualify for the next round, eliminating the loser.

The manner in which both the teams played out their match against Afghanistan, it is difficult to say which is weaker. To start with, both teams were restricted to a below-par total.

While bowling, Sri Lanka stood no match to Afghan batters as they chased down the 106-run target in 10 overs. Bangladesh bowlers seemed to be challenging Afghanistan, but towards the end, it seemed like Afghanistan was fooling Bangladesh till the 16th over, as they scored 46 runs off 15 balls and chased the target of 128 with nine deliveries to spare.

Sri Lanka have lost 10 of their last 14 T20Is. Bangladesh have lost 14 of their last 16 games. Both the teams are weak, the contest between the two is expected to be spicy. The rivalry between them has brewed quite well in recent times – since the Naagin dance celebrations in 2018. And then, the Naagin dance leading to breaking the doors of the dressing room.

In fact, things have already been spiced up with Dasun Shanuka of the opinion that Bangladesh does not have any world-class bowlers apart from Shakib and Mustafizur Rahman. In response, Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud said that he doesn’t see any bowlers in Sri Lankan attack.

The match at the Dubai International Stadium is expected to be played out on a used pitch and hence, might just be more beneficial to the spinners.

Both the teams are largely expected to go in with the same playing XI as they placed against Afghanistan unless they want to tinker with their batting. Sri Lanka might think of giving the experienced Dinesh Chandimal a chance before it is too late.

Sri Lanka have a better head-to-head record (8-4) against Bangladesh. But, the latter have won two of the last three T20Is.

All in all, expect a cracking match between two equal sides as they try to keep themselves alive in the tournament and relevant in the cricket world.

Probable playing XI:

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka/ Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

