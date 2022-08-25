Babar Azam wanted Shaheen Afridi to stay with team: PCB spokesperson explains why bowler has travelled to UAE

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi had been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 with a knee injury but the left-handed bowler has travelled with the team to the UAE. The PCB spokesperson has confirmed that Shaheen is with the side at captain Babar Azam’s request.

“Babar wanted him to stay with the team. Management wants to closely monitor his injury rehab. He will be staying in Dubai itself with the team,” a PCB spokesperson confirmed to the local media in Pakistan.

The bowler has been advised to take a rest of 4-6 weeks by the PCB Medical Advisory Committee and is expected to return to competitive cricket in October.

“Shaheen has been advised 4-6 weeks rest by the PCB Medical Advisory Committee and independent specialists following latest scans and reports,” said a PCB release.

“I have spoken with Shaheen and he is understandably upset with the news, but he is a brave young man who has vowed to come back strongly to serve his country and team,” doctor Najeebullah Soomro was quoted as saying in the PCB release.

“Although he has made progress during his rehabilitation in Rotterdam, it is now clear he will require more time and is likely to return to competitive cricket in October.”

Pakistan are slated to begin the Asia Cup 2022 campaign against India on Sunday in Dubai. Earlier, Mohammad Hasnain was named Afridi’s replacement in the squad.

