Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam on verge of 8,000 runs in T20 cricket

Pakistan captain Babar Azam will have the opportunity to reach 8000 runs at the upcoming Asia Cup as he is just 120 runs away from touching the milestone. The continental tournament starts for his team with a high-voltage clash against India as the two neighbours face each other in the group stages on August 28.

It will be a stiff ask of the 27-year-old batter to go past the mark in the first game as he has currently scored 7880 T20 runs in 219 matches at an average of 45.28 and a strike rate of 128.08. Azam has shot six centuries and 67 half centuries in the shortest format of the game.

Touching 8K will make him the second Pakistani batter to do so as 40-year-old Shoaib Malik is currently the leading T20 run-scorer at 11,698 runs. The veteran, who is part of the T20 squad for the Asia Cup, has played 472 T20 games at an average of 36.55 and a strike rate of 127.13.

Among other Pakistanis, Mohammed Rizwan is 91 runs away from 5000 T20 runs and will become the seventh batter to join the elite list behind Malik, Babar, Mohammad Hafeez, Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad, and Kamran Akmal. Rizwan has been in hot form as last year he became the first batsman to score 2000 T20 runs in a calendar year.

