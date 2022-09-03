Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Asia Cup 2022: 'All set for another big game' Twitter reacts as Pakistan beat Hong Kong, set another date with India

Pakistan broke several records on the path to their victory bowling out Hong Kong for their lowest ever total and second lowest total in T20I cricket.

Shahnawaz Dahani, celebrates the wicket of Hong Kong's Yasim Murtaza in Asia Cup contest between the two sides. AP

Pakistan, after posting a mammoth total of 193, batting first against Hong Kong, decimated them for 38 runs in 11 overs in their Asia Cup encounter on Friday.

Pakistan, with the victory, entered the super four stage of the tournament and have fixed another date with India on Sunday. Hong Kong, meanwhile, ended their campaign at the continental tournament after reaching the main round through a qualifying tournament.

Pakistan broke several records on the path to their victory bowling out Hong Kong for their lowest-ever total and second-lowest total in T20I cricket.

Mohammed Rizwan was adjudged the man of the match for his 78-run innings that gave stability to the Pakistan batting order.

The Twitterati praised Pakistan for their outstanding performance and also showed excitement for another clash between India and Pakistan.

Here are some of the exciting tweets –

Updated Date: September 03, 2022 00:49:51 IST

