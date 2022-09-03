Asia Cup 2022: 'All set for another big game' Twitter reacts as Pakistan beat Hong Kong, set another date with India

Pakistan, after posting a mammoth total of 193, batting first against Hong Kong, decimated them for 38 runs in 11 overs in their Asia Cup encounter on Friday.

Pakistan, with the victory, entered the super four stage of the tournament and have fixed another date with India on Sunday. Hong Kong, meanwhile, ended their campaign at the continental tournament after reaching the main round through a qualifying tournament.

Pakistan broke several records on the path to their victory bowling out Hong Kong for their lowest-ever total and second-lowest total in T20I cricket.

Mohammed Rizwan was adjudged the man of the match for his 78-run innings that gave stability to the Pakistan batting order.

The Twitterati praised Pakistan for their outstanding performance and also showed excitement for another clash between India and Pakistan.

Here are some of the exciting tweets –

Well done team pakistan 🇵🇰 good batting 193 runs in 20 overs and bowlers did great job 38 all out..good practice before big game 🇵🇰and good luck for sunday #PakVsInd #AsiaCup2022 — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) September 2, 2022

Good performance today. All set for another big game? — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 2, 2022

MashaAllah Great win 🏆 by @TheRealPCB such win boost entire nation though its against weeker side but sometimes you need these type of performances to show your presence to announce you are 1 of best 👏 #PAKvsHK #super4s coming up next the big one #PakVsInd — Yasir Hameed (@Yasir_HameedQ) September 2, 2022

38-10 🔥!! Pakistan was simply OUTSTANDING todayy!!🇵🇰💚 Bowling was absolutely kamal specially the spinners @76Shadabkhan and @mnawaz94 were FIRE🔥 the Batting side was also great today..

Good luck for the next one 🇵🇰#PAKvsHK @TheRealPCB — Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) September 2, 2022

Pakistan’s fixtures in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup: v India on 4th September in Dubai

v Afghanistan on 7th September in Sharjah

v Sri Lanka on 9th September in Dubai#AsiaCup2022 #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) September 2, 2022

