Asia Cup 2022: Ahead of India clash, Pakistan batter Asif Ali says 'I hit 100-150 sixes daily’

Much-awaited India vs Pakistan contest in the Asia Cup 2022 is around the corner as the match is scheduled to be played in Dubai on August 28. The arch-rivals are placed in group A along with the qualifier team.

Ahead of the high-voltage match, Pakistan’s hard-hitting batter Asif Ali claimed that he hits 100-150 sixes daily in order to prepare for the upcoming T20 Asia Cup.

In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Asif, who is a hard-hitting batter, revealed his mantra and said, "I bat on a position where an average of over 10 is required. For that, you need to hit big shots and that requires a lot of practice."

"I usually hit 100-150 sixes daily so that I can hit 4 to 5 in the match," Asif shared.

"It depends on the match situation. When I come to bat in T20Is, there is always pressure on me. I try to hit the ball according to its line and length. I never think of playing the same shot again and again," he maintained.

Asif also revealed that playing tape ball cricket helped him in power-hitting.

"Tape ball cricket helps me a lot in power-hitting. In Tape ball cricket, you have to play with a straight bat and still head which increases your concentration. Also, there are limited overs and you score big targets," he said.

"Still today, whenever I get time, I play tape ball cricket," Asif concluded.

Coming to the Asia Cup, the 15th edition of the tournament will be played in the UAE between six teams (main event). Defending champions India are also the most successful team, having won the trophy seven times. While the last edition of the tournament was held in an ODI format, this edition will feature the T20 format.

The six teams are divided into two groups with India, Pakistan and a qualifying team in Group A; and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan forming Group B. Each team plays the other once in the group stage with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super 4 round. The top 2 teams from Super 4 will qualify for the final.