Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan star Rashid Khan breaks Bangladesh's backbone with three-wicket haul

Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan was in his element on Tuesday as he broke Bangladesh’s backbone by picking three wickets in his spell during the Asia Cup 2022 match in Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

After off-spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman dismantled Bangladesh’s top order, Rashid Khan, who was introduced after the powerplay, took just two deliveries to make an impact as he trapped wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim LBW with a googly.

Mushfiqur Rahim vs Rashid Khan in T20s:

6 innings

25 balls

16 runs

4 dismissals

After early setbacks, the middle-order pair of Afif Hossain and Mahmudullah somewhat steadied Bangladesh’s innings with a 25-run fifth-wicket stand before both the batters fell prey to Rashid.

Hossain was trapped in front of stumps, while Mahmudullah was caught at deep mid-wicket, where Ibrahim Zadran took a brilliant forward-diving catch.

Earlier, Bangladesh got their Asia Cup 2022 campaign off to a rocky start after opting to bat against Afghanistan as Mujeeb struck in each of the three overs that he bowled in the powerplay, collecting the wickets of Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque and star all-rounder and Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan along the way. He castled both Naim and Shakib with the carrom ball and trapped Anamul leg-before in the fourth over, having to overturn the umpire’s decision after it was initially ruled not out.

Notably, Afghanistan are riding high on confidence after thrashing Sri Lanka by eight wickets in their opening game of the Asia Cup 2022. The win against Bangladesh will guarantee Afghanistan the top finish in Group B and their qualification to the next stage of the tournament.