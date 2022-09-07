Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan aim to stay alive in tournament with win over in-form Pakistan

It’s a do-or-die situation for Afghanistan as they go head to head against Pakistan in the fourth match of the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday.

Afghanistan, who made an astounding start to their Asia Cup campaign with an eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka, failed to emulate the same performance against the same opponent in the Super 4 stage as they lost to the Island nation by four wickets.

However, Mohammad Nabi’s team has been impressive so far in the tournament. Now, the team does not rely only on Rashid Khan-led spin attack for wickets as their pacers Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq have also emerged as match-winners for them. In the batting department, the likes of Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran have all stepped up to the challenge and made the task hard for the opposition bowlers.

📹: AfghanAtalan are ready to take on Pakistan in thier 2nd Super Four clash tomorrow. Watch some of our Atalan express their thoughts on tomorrow’s game. #AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 | #AFGvPAK pic.twitter.com/M8olf5dFOs — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 6, 2022

Afghanistan will have to be at their best if they want to remain alive in the competition as they are up against Pakistan who are riding high on confidence.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan have been the most impressive team in the tournament so far. After their loss against India in their thrilling opening game, the Men in Green came back well against Hong Kong dismissing them for just 38 runs to win the match by a huge margin of 155 runs.

Also, Pakistan avenged their defeat against arch-rivals India as they defeated the Rohit Sharma-led side by five wickets in the Super Four stage match.

The Pakistan 🇵🇰 squad were looking sharp 💪 during their net session last night, ahead of their second #Super4 match of the DP World #AsiaCup 2022, against Afghanistan 🇦🇫#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/Orwkgor7TY — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022

Despite injuries to key players, Pakistan consist of multiple players who can change course of the match and make impactful contributions with both bat and ball.

The likes of Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, and Mohammad Nawaz have provided depth and strength to Pakistan’s batting and bowlers too have fired in unison. Spinners Shadab Khan and Nawaz have been lethal sharing 13 wickets between them in three matches and the young pacer Naseem Shah has been a headache for the opposition batters.

It is worth noting that the win against Afghanistan will seal Pakistan’s berth in the final, hence, Azam’s side will be more than eager to win today’s clash.

Head-to-head

Pakistan and Afghanistan have faced each other twice in T20Is and on both occasions, Pakistan have emerged victorious.

Matches Played – 2

PAK Won – 2

AFG Won – 0

Squads:

Afghanistan Squad: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir