Asia Cup 2018: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's Asia Cup clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs HK Live Now
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 40 runs
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW Sri Lanka Women beat India Women by 3 wickets
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 SL Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 91 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs HK Pakistan beat Hong Kong by 8 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN Vs SL Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 137 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs PAK - Sep 19th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs AFG - Sep 20th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs A2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs A2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs B2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B1 - Sep 25th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A2 vs B2 - Sep 26th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Sep 28th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Sep 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs Hong Kong, LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai: Hong Kong need 286 runs to win
-
Captain Marvel trailer: Brie Larson leads as heroic Carol Danvers in intergalactic sci-fi spectacle
-
Narendra Modi in Varanasi: Close on the heels of LS polls, PM announces projects worth Rs 550 cr in his constituency
-
Champions League: Tactical profiles of 'favourites' spell end of possession football as another dramatic campaign beckons
-
Videocon loan controversy: ICICI Bank refutes SEBI chief claims that it seeks settlement through consent on Chanda Kochhar issue
-
India vs Hong Kong, Live score, Asia Cup: भारत ने हॉन्ग कॉन्ग को दिया 286 रन का टारगेट
-
काशी में पीएम का भाषण यूपी बीजेपी के सांसदों के लिए खतरे की घंटी क्यों है?
-
सत्ता में कौन आता है और कौन नहीं, संघ इसकी परवाह नहीं करता: भागवत
-
IIT कानपुर: दलित सहयोगी को अपमानित करने वाले प्रोफेसरों पर कार्रवाई में हिचिकिचाहट कैसी?
-
शिवभक्ति में डूबने के बाद अब बिहार में 'सवर्ण' बनी कांग्रेस? नाराजगी भुनाने की कोशिश!
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Favourites India will look to sweep aside minnows Hong Kong in their Asia Cup opener on Tuesday and prepare for the much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan the next day.
India captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed during the Asia Cup press conference. AFP
Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy and with experienced MS Dhoni in their ranks, India will look to get their combination right in the first game before the tougher test of Pakistan on which all eyes will rest.
Besides Rohit, the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Kedar Jadhav add teeth to their batting while in the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal throw up a lot of variety.
The Asia Cup will once again bring to the fore Dhoni's batting frailties with age as his strike rate has been below par in recent limited overs matches. The celebrated former India captain, known for his big hitting skills, has been a pale shadow of his former self lately and will once again come under the scanner if the same trend continues.
India's middle order is an issue too and needs to be resolved ahead of the World Cup next year.
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's Asia Cup clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan:
When will the India vs Pakistan fixture take place?
India vs Pakistan match will be played on Wednesday, 19 September.
Where will be the match be played?
The India vs Pakistan match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
What time does the match begin?
The India vs Pakistan match will begin at 5 pm (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the India-Pakistan match?
The match will be shown on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD, and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD.
How do I watch the match online?
The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date:
Sep 18, 2018
Also See
India vs Hong Kong, LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai: Hong Kong need 286 runs to win
Asia Cup 2018, stats preview: From Sri Lanka’s record-breaking titles to Pakistan’s superior recent form
Asia Cup 2018: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan two key men for India with bat, says former Australia pacer Brett Lee