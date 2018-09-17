First Cricket
Asia Cup 2018: When and where to watch India vs Hong Kong, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the live coverage of the Asia Cup 2018 fixture between India and Hong Kong.

FirstCricket Staff, September 17, 2018

The Asia Cup is into its third match as of Monday, with Sri Lanka battling for survival in the tournament while facing Afghanistan. India are the only side so far in the tournament to not have opened their account in the tournament, which they'll be doing on Tuesday when they take on Hong Kong in the second Group B clash.

India will look to brush aside the disappointment of the 4-1 Test series loss at the hands of England in their recently-concluded tour when they begin their Asia Cup campaign, in which they start off as the defending champions. The biggest absence from the Indian team this time around will be that of captain Virat Kohli, who was rested by the selectors, with the leadership duties being taken over by Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, captain and vice-captain respectively of India's Asia Cup squad. Reuters

Rohit, who had earlier led India to title triumph in the Nidahas Trophy triangular series, will have MS Dhoni for company on the field as far as tactical inputs are concerned.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, were hammered by Pakistan in the second match of the tournament. Opting to bat first, Hong Kong hardly got any partnerships coming their way, with Usman Khan and Hasan Ali emerging the leading wicket-takers for Pakistan to bundle the minnows out for a lowly 120. In response, Imam ul-Haq hit a fine half-century as the former champions won with eight wickets and more than 26 overs to spare.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's Asia Cup clash between India and Hong Kong:

When will the India vs Hong Kong fixture take place?

The Asia Cup 2018 fixture between India and Hong Kong will take place on Tuesday, 18 September, 2018.

Where will the match be played?

The India vs Hong Kong match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium

What time does the match begin?

The India vs Hong Kong match will begin at 5 pm IST

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-Hong Kong match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

Updated Date: Sep 17, 2018

Tags : Asia Cup, Asia Cup 2018, Cricket, Hong Kong, India, India Vs Hong Kong Live Updates, Live Streaming, MS Dhoni, ODI Cricket, Rohit Sharma

