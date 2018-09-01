First Cricket
Asia Cup Qualifier | Match 9 Sep 01, 2018
UAE Vs HK
Hong Kong beat United Arab Emirates by 182 runs
Asia Cup Qualifier | Match 8 Sep 01, 2018
MAL Vs NEP
Nepal beat Malaysia by 19 runs
Asia Cup Qualifier Sep 02, 2018
HK vs OMA
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Asia Cup Qualifier Sep 02, 2018
UAE vs MAL
Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Asia Cup 2018: Upcoming event an unbelievable opportunity for Manish Pandey, Ambati Rayudu, says Dean Jones

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones said Saturday that upcoming Asia Cup is an "unbelievable" opportunity for players like Ambati Rayudu and Manish Pandey.

Press Trust of India, September 01, 2018

Mumbai: Former Australia batsman Dean Jones said Saturday that upcoming Asia Cup is an "unbelievable" opportunity for players like Ambati Rayudu and Manish Pandey.

The Indian selectors met in Mumbai to choose the Cup squad and rested captain Virat Kohli while naming Rohit Sharma to lead the team in the 50-over tournament to be held in the UAE later in September.

File image of Dean Jones. AFP

"No one is going to replace Kohli... but it is an unbelievable opportunity for Pandey, Ambati Rayudu and these boys, and don't forget MS Dhoni. I am looking forward to him having a huge series," Jones, an expert with Star Sports, was quoted as saying in a media release.

Jones, who played 52 Test matches and 164 One Day Internationals, also believes that India have a well-balanced bowling attack.

"It's a great team led by Rohit Sharma. They got their bowlers right who can reverse swing at the death, 25-30 overs will be bowled by the spinners. They got (Yuzvendra) Chahal, Kuldeep (Yadav) and Axar Patel bowling beautifully. Bhuvi (Bhuvaneshwar) and (Jasprit) Bumrah to bowl the death (overs)," he added.

India begin their campaign against a qualifying side on 18 September and the very next day clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in a league clash.

Updated Date: Sep 01, 2018

