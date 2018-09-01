Asia Cup 2018: Upcoming event an unbelievable opportunity for Manish Pandey, Ambati Rayudu, says Dean Jones
Former Australia batsman Dean Jones said Saturday that upcoming Asia Cup is an "unbelievable" opportunity for players like Ambati Rayudu and Manish Pandey.
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG Vs IND Live Now
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE Vs HK Hong Kong beat United Arab Emirates by 182 runs
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 MAL Vs NEP Nepal beat Malaysia by 19 runs
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 OMA Vs SIN Oman beat Singapore by 8 wickets
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Ireland by 8 wickets
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 HK vs OMA - Sep 2nd, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE vs MAL - Sep 2nd, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 NEP vs SIN - Sep 2nd, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 MAL vs SIN - Sep 4th, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE vs OMA - Sep 4th, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 NEP vs HK - Sep 4th, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Sep 6th, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Sep 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs SL - Sep 15th, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs TBC - Sep 16th, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Kerala, After The Flood: Piling waste raises risks to health, environment; management by local bodies is need of hour
-
Scale of KCR's planned rally hints at Telangana CM's Delhi ambitions, aims to dwarf Congress in state
-
Asian Games 2018: Akashdeep, Harmanpreet Singh score as India beat Pakistan 2-1 to win men's hockey bronze
-
Seema Raja, CCV, Saamy Square, Vada Chennai: 20 Tamil films compete for release slot in next 50 days
-
Donald Trump stays away as more than 10,000 people bid solemn farewell to John McCain at US Capitol
-
GDP at 2-year high of 8.2% in Q1: Economy is finally coming out of twin shocks, but there is a bumpy ride ahead
-
'एक देश एक चुनाव' के दौर में सुप्रीम कोर्ट के नए CJI के सामने क्या होंगी चुनौतियां?
-
पीएम मोदी बोले- देश की अर्थव्यवस्था को लैंडमाइन पर बिठाकर गई थी कांग्रेस
-
पूरी तैयारी से लागू नसबंदी और बिना तैयारी के लागू हुई नोटबंदी में क्या फर्क है?
-
भीमा कोरेगांव हिंसा: हिंदुत्ववादी नेताओं के खिलाफ जांच में देरी, उठ रहे हैं सवाल
-
करगिल के निकाय चुनाव में नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस ने लहराया परचम, बीजेपी-पीडीपी को झटका
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Mumbai: Former Australia batsman Dean Jones said Saturday that upcoming Asia Cup is an "unbelievable" opportunity for players like Ambati Rayudu and Manish Pandey.
The Indian selectors met in Mumbai to choose the Cup squad and rested captain Virat Kohli while naming Rohit Sharma to lead the team in the 50-over tournament to be held in the UAE later in September.
File image of Dean Jones. AFP
"No one is going to replace Kohli... but it is an unbelievable opportunity for Pandey, Ambati Rayudu and these boys, and don't forget MS Dhoni. I am looking forward to him having a huge series," Jones, an expert with Star Sports, was quoted as saying in a media release.
Jones, who played 52 Test matches and 164 One Day Internationals, also believes that India have a well-balanced bowling attack.
"It's a great team led by Rohit Sharma. They got their bowlers right who can reverse swing at the death, 25-30 overs will be bowled by the spinners. They got (Yuzvendra) Chahal, Kuldeep (Yadav) and Axar Patel bowling beautifully. Bhuvi (Bhuvaneshwar) and (Jasprit) Bumrah to bowl the death (overs)," he added.
India begin their campaign against a qualifying side on 18 September and the very next day clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in a league clash.
Updated Date:
Sep 01, 2018
Also See
Asia Cup 2018: All you need to know about Khaleel Ahmed, the uncapped pacer who just got his maiden India call-up
Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya will be crucial to India's chances against Pakistan at Asia Cup, says Mitchell Johnson
Asia Cup 2018: Virat Kohli's workload, middle-order woes on selectors' minds ahead of India squad selection for UAE event