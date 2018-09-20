First Cricket
INDW in SL | 1st T20I Sep 19, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 13 runs
SAW in WI | 1st ODI Sep 16, 2018
WIW Vs SAW
South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 40 runs
Asia Cup Sep 20, 2018
BAN vs AFG
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Asia Cup Sep 21, 2018
IND vs BAN
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Asia Cup 2018: Sunil Gavaskar miffed at Fakhar Zaman for wearing cap like rapper, Dinesh Karthik for initials on jersey

Gavaskar said, "Maybe that's his nickname but since the jersey carries his number, people should identify with the name. Maybe with the name he can have his initials," while criticising Dinesh Karthik for having 'DK' on his jersey.

Press Trust of India, September 20, 2018

Dubai: The legend has it that Sunil Gavaskar during his days as a young cricketer of Dadar Union Club was given a piece of advice by club' mentor Vithal 'Marshal' Patil – "If you can't be a cricketer, at least dress like one".

The legendary opener has always been very touchy about how players treat their jerseys and caps as he learnt a lesson from his maternal uncle Madhav Mantri, when as a kid, he had demanded to wear former's India pullovers.

File photo of Sunil Gavaskar. AFP

File image of Sunil Gavaskar. AFP

"You need to earn that pullover to wear it," little Sunny was told by his uncle.

No wonder, he wasn't exactly amused when he saw Fakhar Zaman trying to resemble a rapper wearing his national cap backside while bowling the 18th over of the Indian innings.

"Somebody, maybe the captain should tell him that that it's the national cap. He should wear it properly. You can do this in PSL (Pakistan Super League) may be but this is the national team," Gavaskar said on air for the host broadcasters Star Sports.

In the next over, Zaman was seen handing the cap to the umpires.

However the former India captain then turned his attention towards Dinesh Karthik, whose jersey name carries his initials 'DK', which is also his nickname in the cricketing circuit.

"Maybe that's his nickname but since the jersey carries his number, people should identify with the name. Maybe with the name he can have his initials," Gavaskar said.

Updated Date: Sep 20, 2018

