NZW in AUS | 1st T20I Sep 29, 2018
AUSW Vs NZW
Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
SAW in WI | 2nd T20I Sep 29, 2018
WIW Vs SAW
West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 9 wickets
ZIM in SA Oct 03, 2018
SA vs ZIM
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
WI in IND Oct 04, 2018
IND vs WI
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
Asia Cup 2018, stats review: From India’s titles to Shikhar Dhawan’s love for multi-nation ODI tournaments

From India’s titles to Shikhar Dhawan’s love for multi-nation ODI tournaments, here's a look at few key stats from the recently concluded Asia Cup:

Umang Pabari, September 30, 2018

India were put under pressure in the first 10 overs of the final and their top three batsmen were dismissed cheaply by Bangladesh. However, they still lost the match as India held on to their nerves to pull off a victory of the final ball.

Rohit Sharma showed his captaincy genius throughout the tournament by backing his players, on-field decisions and bowling changes. India’s quartet of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav showed that they have in them to help get India back in the match at any point in time. However, India are still unsure about their middle-order as no one completely outperformed other contenders.

Afghanistan and Bangladesh won hearts while Pakistan disappointed one and all and Hong Kong forced everyone to say that they are capable of getting an ODI status. However, the decline of Sri Lanka is a concern as they did not reach to the Super Four.

Let’s look at few key stats from the recently concluded Asia Cup:

This was the first time that India won an ODI off the last possible ball. India also became the first team to win three ODI tournament finals in the 50th over. Pakistan achieved the same milestone twice.

1

This was India’s seventh title in Asia Cup, including their victory in Asia Cup 2016 which was of T20 format.

2

No team has now won more matches in Asia Cup history than India.

3

Shikhar Dhawan awarded Player of the Series as he was the highest run-getter in the tournament and he played some consistent cricket throughout the campaign for India.

4

No wicket-keeper has now claimed more dismissals in Asia Cup ODIs than MS Dhoni as he has tied with Kumar Sangakkara. Moreover, he now holds the record of most stumpings (11) in Asia Cup ODI history eclipsing Kumar Sangakkara (9). He also became the third keeper to claim 800 international dismissals after Mark Boucher and Adam Gilchrist.

5

Liton Das became the third Bangladesh player to score a ton against India in ODIs after Alok Kapali and Mushfiqur Rahim. He amassed 121 runs which is now the highest individual score for Bangladesh against India in ODIs.

6

Rohit Sharma is at the second place in the list of hitting most sixes in a single edition of Asia Cup.

7

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan’s stand of 210 runs against Pakistan few days ago is India’s second highest stand for any wicket in Asia Cup.

8

Shikhar Dhawan has now played five multi-nation ODI tournaments (5-plus teams) and he is the highest run-scorer for India in each of them.

9

10

Updated Date: Sep 30, 2018

